Hurry! Apple's MacBook Pro M1 hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

Upgrade your machine and save money with this incredible deal that we've spotted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,149.99 when you apply an additional $50 coupon at checkout. That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the powerful 13-inch laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - The all-new Macbook Pro M1is on sale for a record-low price of $1,149.99 when you apply an additional $50 coupon at checkout. The feature-packed MacBook Pro packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and features Apple's powerful M1 chip.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and now packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the MacBook Pro M1 and an impressive discount for Apple's powerful laptop. We don't know how long Amazon will have the MacBook Pro M1 at this price, so you should take advantage of this fantastic offer now before it's too late.

