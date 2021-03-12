Huge TV deal: this 65-inch 4K TV drops to $429.99 at Best Buy's March Madness sale

March Madness is just around the corner, and if you're looking to upgrade your set before the big dance, then you're in luck. Best Buy's March Madness TV sale is happening right now, and we've spotted this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $429.99 (was $499.99). That's a $70 discount and an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen 4K TV.

March Madness TV deal

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $499.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.

View Deal

While this Hisense set might not be the best TV in the world, it does feature 4K HD resolution and DTS Virtual X technology for a cinema-like picture experience with bold, bright colors and an immersive audio experience. The big-screen TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



See more of the best March Madness TV deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

More March Madness TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're looking for a cheap mid-size 4K with smart capabilities, then this Insignia set is a fantastic option. This Alexa-enabled set comes with the Fire TV edition, which allows you to stream content seamlessly and comes with a voice remote for hands-free control.

View Deal

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $350 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.

View Deal

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $349.99 at Best Buy's March Madness sale. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

View Deal

VIZIO 70-inch M-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – This Vizio 70-inch 4K TV is feature-packed, and it's on sale for $679.99 right now. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Color technology, which delivers over a billion hues of vibrant color.

View Deal

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - You can save $300 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

View Deal

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also see the best March Madness TV sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.