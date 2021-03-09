Huge laptop sale at Dell: deals on the XPS 13, Inspiron, Alienware, and more

Score epic laptop deals at the Dell semi-annual sale, which allows you to save an additional 17% discount at checkout when you apply coupon code SAVE17. You can score massive price cuts on Dell's best-selling laptops, including the XPS 13, Inspiron, Alienware, and more.

Some highlighted offers include the budget Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $349.99, a massive $479 discount on the powerful XPS 13 touch laptop, and the Alienware m17 R3 gaming machine marked down to a stunning price of $1,797.60 (was $2,309.99).



Shop more of Dell's top laptop deals below and keep in mind, to receive the 17% discount, you must apply the coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. Dell's semi-annual sale is a limited-time promotion, so you should take advantage of these stellar bargains now before it's too late.

Laptop deals at Dell

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $429.99 $349.99 at Dell

Save $80 - If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a fantastic option. On sale for just $349.99, the laptop features a 15.6-inch touch display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1e processor.

View Deal

New Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $779.99 $605.89 at Dell

Save $174.10 - For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 15 5000 on sale for $605.89 when you apply coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. This 15-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

View Deal

XPS 13 Laptop: $1,049.99 $783.99 at Dell

Save $266 - The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to this massive $266 discount. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10510U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

View Deal

XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,699.99 $1,220.09 at Dell

Save $479 - A fantastic deal, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $1,220.09 when you apply coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop: $2,309.99 $1,797.60 at Dell

Save $512.39 - Gamers can score a massive $500+ discount on the Alienware m17 R3 with you apply coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. These powerful machines boast 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals and the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.