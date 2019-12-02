Huge discounts on JBL headphones and speakers in Walmart Cyber Monday sales

More Cyber Monday deals cut the price of items by 20%, 30%, sometimes up to 50%, but the Walmart Cyber Monday sales have seen the price of JBL speakers and headphones slashed by up to 75%, with some amazing savings to be had.

JBL creates decent mid-range speakers and headphones, but with these fantastic Black Friday savings, they're incredibly affordable.

If you're an audiophile looking for great audio quality, or just someone who needs a new way to play music, check out these great Cyber Monday deals:

JBL Cyber Monday speaker deals

JBL Everest Elite 750: $224.99 $69.99 at Walmart

There's a huge price cut on these decent wireless over-hear headphones from JBL, and while they may have been a little pricey for their quality before, they're definitely not now! The cans are refurbished, which may explain the low price to some extent.

View Deal

JBL Everest 310: $199.95 $55.99 at Walmart

These are fine over-ear headphones, but they're a lot more tempting now they're almost 75% off. We haven't tested them, but user reviews for the cans are generally positive.

View Deal

JBL E55BT: $149.99 $79.99 at Walmart

The discount on these cans might not be as substantial as on the other JBL models available, but if for some reason you don't want to go for them (or, more likely, they sell out), the E55BT are decent headphones too.

View Deal

JBL Cyber Monday speaker deals

JBL Pulse 3: $229.99 $119.95 at Walmart

The JBL Pulse 3 lights up when you play music from it, which makes it perfect for parties or just soulful relaxation, and sound quality is pretty great too.

View Deal

JBL Xtreme: $299.99 $149.99 at Walmart

The JBL Xtreme is a giant of a speaker (you could even call it 'extreme') but that makes it decent in a few ways, with booming sound, long battery life, and a protected design. It was pretty pricey, but with this deal knocking 50% of the price off, it's a lot more tempting.

View Deal

JBL Charge 4: $179.99 $99.95 at Walmart

The JBL Charge 4 is one of the best JBL speakers you can buy, sitting as the most advanced form of the Charge speakers. It's nearly half off, so if you're looking for a great wireless speaker, this could be the device for you.

View Deal

Not in the US? Check out our best Cyber Monday JBL speaker deals here: