Huge Best Buy sale: deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, Apple Watch, and more

Celebrate dads and grads at Best Buy's latest sale, which includes fantastic deals on best-selling tech gifts like laptops, headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more. We've combed through all the offers to bring you the top bargains below from today's sale.

Some highlighted offers include this 14-inch HP Chromebook marked down to just $219, a $100 discount on this stunning Vizio 55-inch OLED TV, and the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329 (was $399).



If you're interested in top-of-the-line noise canceling headphones, Best Buy has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on sale for $249 (was $299) and the Sony WH-CH710N marked down to $148 (was $199.9).



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy dads and grads sale below, and keep in mind these limited-time offers end on Sunday at midnight, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Best Buy sale - the top deals

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $219 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at the Best Buy 3-day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Best Buy

Save $70 - A fantastic deal, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to all colors, which is rare to find.

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a two-microphone system, and are on sale for $249, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 15.6-inch Chromebook: $499 $329 at Best Buy

Save $170 - You can score a massive $170 price cut on this Lenovo C340-15 Chromebook. The ultra-slim 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - You can pick up this 32-inch 4K TV for just $159.99 at Best Buy. This cheap TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $148 at Best Buy

Save $52 - Best Buy's latest sale has Sony's top-rated WH-CH700N noise canceling headphones on sale for $148. The wireless earphones feature digital noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide an impressive 35 hours of battery life.

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can snag a $100 discount on this Vizio 55-inch OLED TV for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

GoPro Hero 8 Black 4K: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can save $50 on the GoPro Hero 8 Black at the Best Buy 3-day sale. The waterproof action camera features HyperSmooth stabilization technology that offers three levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction and shoots stunning video with up to 4K resolution.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Score a massive $400 discount on the Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy. The powerful laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 with WiFIRE: $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Upgrade your dad's grill game with the top-rated Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 that's on sale with a $100 discount at Best Buy. The Ironwood 885 uses WiFire technology which allows you to control your grill anytime, anywhere using the Traeger App.



