Huge Amazon sale: deals on the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and more ahead of Prime Day

While the official Amazon Prime Day sale is rumored to take place later this month, the retail giant is giving us a sneak peek with discounts that you can shop today on its best-selling devices, including the latest Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick Lite, the Echo Show 5 smart display, and smart home security bundled deals.

Some highlighted offers include a 30% discount on the 4th generation Echo Dot, the budget Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99, and the Echo Show 5 on sale for a record-low price of $44.99 (was $89.99) - only $5 more than the record-low price.



You'll also find smart home bundles at today's sale like the top-rated 8-piece Ring Alarm and Echo Dot on sale for $259.99 (was $299.99) and you can snag a $10 Blink Mini (normally $34.99) with the all-new Echo Show 5 smart display.



Unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop today's deals, and while we predict the prices will drop even further during the upcoming sale, these are still decent discounts if you're looking to snag a bargain today.

Amazon device deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - One of our favorite deals from today's sale, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99. We predict the price will drop further during the upcoming Prime Day sale, but this is still a decent deal for an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $34.99 - only $6 more than the record-low Black Friday price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $49.99. That's an impressive $40 discount and only $5 more than the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (Certified Refurbished): $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Right now, you can get a certified refurbished Echo Show 8 on sale for just $69.99. A brand-new Echo Show 8 will cost you $129.99, so this is a fantastic deal for an eight-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - Amazon has the all-new Echo 5 bundled with a $10 Blink Mini that normally retailers for $34.99. The Alexa-enabled Blink Mini security camera works with the Echo Show, so you can monitor your home from the smart home display.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Today's Prime-Day preview sale at Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube that's on sale for $99.99. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found this year for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (Certified Refurbished): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Ring Stick Up Cam rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has a $10 price cut on this certified refurbished device right now. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit bundled with Echo Dot: $299.98 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - The Amazon Prime Day sale is known for bundled deals, and today's current sale gives you a taste of that with a $10 Echo Dot bundled with the top-rated Ring. This eight-piece security system works with Amazon Alexa so you can control your alarm with your Echo device.

If you're after the standard or 4K versions, you'll find plenty more Fire TV Stick deals available right now and you can shop for more of the best Amazon Echo deals and sales.