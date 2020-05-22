How to watch Homecoming season 2: stream every episode online anywhere

Based on a podcast of the same name, the second series of the anthology thriller brings some new faces and more intrigue - read our guide on how to watch Homecoming season 2 and stream every episode of the show from anywhere in the world.

Homecoming season 2 cheat sheet Release date: Friday, May 22 Number of episodes: 10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video (globally) Cast: Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper, Stephan James, Hong Chau

Produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, the first season boasted Julia Roberts in a rare TV role. The Pretty Woman star won't be back this time out, with season 2 getting a new lead actor in the form of actress/singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe, alongside Oscar-winner Chris Cooper, with Stephan James and Hong Chau both returning.

Season 1 told the story of Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) and the mystery surrounding her former life as a caseworker at a government facility run by the shadowy Geist Group, which is testing out experimental drugs on soldiers to erase their PTSD-triggering memories.

The sophomore season is this time helmed by 13 Reasons Why director Kyle Patrick Alvarez and features a new story that deviates from the hugely popular podcast.

Promising even more twists, season 2 begins with Monáe's character waking up in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there or who she even is - kicking off a search for her identity that leads her into the heart of the Geist Group.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Homecoming season 2 online as well as stream every episode of the show from anywhere.

How to watch Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Homecoming season 2 from outside your country

Homecoming season 2 is set to be released at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Amazon Prime Video isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Homecoming season 2 online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

Can I watch Homecoming season 2 for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Homecoming which costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Amazon Prime is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer, plus all of Prime's other benefits such as premium delivery services and Amazon Music - all for $12.99 per month or $119 for the year in the US and £7.99 per month or £79 for the year in the UK.

And as we've said, you can take advantage of a FREE Amazon Prime trial to see if its extensive entertainment catalogue and other benefits pack enough of a punch to merit your hard earned money in the long run.

