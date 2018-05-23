How to watch the Champions League final live stream for free: Liverpool vs Real Madrid online

Well we don't know about you, but our excitement is rising to almost dangerous levels. There isn't long to wait now until potentially one of the most exciting UEFA Champions League finals in recent memory - or at least since Istanbul 2005. We're guessing you must be pretty giddy, too, and you're already keen to find out how to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free this coming Saturday.

Champions League final 2018 - where and when Liverpool and Real Madrid will travel all the way to the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev for the UEFA Champions League final. The venue will be the Olympic Stadium - scene of Spain's 4-0 thrashing of Italy in the Euro 2012 final. It's due to take place at 9.45pm local time on Saturday May 26, so 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT or 4.45am on Thursday morning in Australia.

The stage is set for an absolute classic. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have been scoring goals for fun during their respective Champions League campaigns. And when there's talent like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and Karim Benzema all likely to start, there just have to be a hatful of goals on the way. When Gareth Bale is struggling to make the first XI, you know there's some serious footballers on the field.

Liverpool will be seeking to recapture the magic from that remarkable Champions League final win from 13 years ago. But Real Madrid are going for their fourth crown in five years, so they're going to take some stopping - good luck Loris Karius! Can they bring a second European title to Madrid in less than a fortnight.

It's almost impossible to predict the result of this year's Champions League final. But thankfully figuring out how to watch it is much easier. And the good news is that you can live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid absolutely free of charge. Keep reading to find out how.

Live stream the Champions League final for free in the UK

BT Sport has had the exclusive rights to show every stage of the Champions League in the UK. But when it comes to the final, they provide a live stream. So if you want to watch online in the UK, head on over the BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel for the station's full coverage with kick off at 7.45pm BST. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, the coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7pm BST. That goes too on the BT Sport app that's available on tablets and mobiles, so you can watch on the go. And BT Sport is also showing it gloriously on its BT Sport 4K UHD channel.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid anywhere else in the world for free

The free BT Sport Champions League live stream is only accessible within the UK - if you're abroad you'll be told that you're not allowed to watch. Annoying, but there's a very easy way to get around it. The trick is to download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and then go to the BT Sport website or YouTube to watch. Here's how to stream the Champions League final live and for FREE from anywhere in the world with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch a Champions League final live stream online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN (free 30-day trial available) as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream Liverpool vs Madrid on BT Sport or YouTube (use the links below).

3. Go to BT Sport website or YouTube

These services are free in the UK and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Champions League final live.

Where can I watch the Champions League final using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Spain, the United States, Australia, Japan, France, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to watch the Champions League final for free in the US

There are several options for live streaming Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the US, and they all have free trials that you may find worth a look. Fox and ESPN are the official broadcasters, so if you already have access to them and want to watch at home or on the go with their apps, then you're laughing.

If you don't have them, then try Fox Soccer Match Pass, Fubo or Sling TV. All do shorter term subscription options and, crucially free trials. And if you already subscribe but are outside the US, then be sure to grab a VPN service and port into a US location.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Canada

Broadcasters TSN and RDS have the Canadian rights to show the Champions League final. If you're a cord cutter then your next best option is to grab a one month subscription from BeIN Sports for $19.95.

But there is still a free way to live stream. Yep, you've guessed it by now - install and download a VPN as explained above and you can get hold of BT Sport's excellent coverage without paying a single cent.

Live stream the Liverpool vs Real final in Australia

Well it's going to be an early one, but if you're an obsessive Liverpool or Los Blancos supporter then we suspect that you'll be setting your alarm for around 4.30am (AEST) on Sunday morning. Well the good news for you is that BeIN Sport offers a free two week trial in Australia, or $19.99 per month after that.

Rather not sign up to the trial (or used it before)? Then there's always our little VPN workaround. Take a look at the instructions above.

Main image courtesy of uefa.com