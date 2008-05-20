Review: is this the best home cinema system?

It's always hard to review a great product when you feel that it's slightly too expensive. The Pioneer LX01 is just one of those items; an absolutely fantastic home cinema system which costs just a little too much.

At £1400 it's not the most expensive system you could buy, but it's definitely one of the best in its class. Consisting of a DVD/HDD recorder, a 400W subwoofer, and four satellite speakers, it's a pretty tasty set-up.

It's even got a separate display unit to aim your remote control at, so that you can hide the other units away.

Dolby True HD

The player upscales DVDs brilliantly to 1080 HD, and also boasts a 250GB hard disk, Freeview tuner and compatibility with every DVD format ever invented.

The features don't stop there either, the system gives you Sky+ and Tivo-style control over your TV, and allows you to pause and rewind live TV.

It's also designed for you to plug in your existing Blu-ray player, and the LX01 box supports Dolby True HD which sounds absolutely stunning on this sound system.

If you've got £1400 laying around, this is what you've been waiting for.

