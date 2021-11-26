Holding out for the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, yes, yes?

Many of us were hoping that with the release of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, we might see some coveted Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday.

Not only does the dock feature some very cute artwork of Tom Nook and his protégés, Timmy and Tommy Nook atop an island in a pastel blue sea, but this special edition of the Switch also comes with some aesthetically pleasing Joy-Con controllers - unless you're a fan of the rather garish colorways Nintendo tends to release.

Well, we're sad to report that, if you hadn't already gathered, there seems to be a significant lack of adorableness to this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

However, the Animal Crossing fun is far from over for existing Switch owners - and let's face it, we all thought it was for a while there - thanks to Nintendo's decision to include Animal Crossing's new DLC in its Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) Expansion pack.

(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Nintendo Switch (Neon) | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-months NSO: $299.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch (Neon) | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-months NSO: $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 – If this isn't your first Black Friday, you'll no doubt recognize this Nintendo Switch bundle from the previous sales. In it, you get a Switch (Neon) console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. It's good value, too, as all of these items would cost around $370 at full price.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion: $49.99 for one year at Nintendo Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion: $49.99 for one year at Nintendo

If you're interested in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Designer DLC, it's free as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion. Alternatively, you can get some friends or family members on board and opt for the $79.99 Family Membership, which is cheaper even if it's only split between you and one other.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 Nintendo Switch OLED white + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 369.00 at Currys

Save £17.98 – Still one of the hottest games of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizon's popularity has shot up again thanks to its latest content update and some new DLC. This is a fantastic bundle if you've been wanting the game with the white Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 369.00 at Currys

Save £17.98 – Still one of the hottest games of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizon's popularity has shot up again thanks to a new content update and some new DLC. This is a fantastic bundle if you've been wanting the game with the Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £359.98 Nintendo Switch OLED (White) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £359.98 £349.98 at Very

Save £10 – This isn't the best discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED since launch, but the latest version of the popular console is usually priced at £309, so you're saving on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the best Switch games.

Turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £249.98 Turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £249.98 £236.84 at Amazon

Save £13 - There's no better time to grab Animal Crossing: New Horizons than now, following the release of its Happy Home Paradise DLC. It's a small saving, but this well-priced bundle with the stripped-back Switch Lite console is a neat deal this Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + three months NSO: £316.97 Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + three months NSO: £316.97 £259.99 at My Nintendo Store

Save £56.98 – Easily the best Nintendo Switch bundle available to buy this Black Friday. When a console by itself would usually set you back £259.99, the addition of both Mario Kart 8 and a three-month Switch Online membership shows just good value this bundle is at the official Nintendo Store.

Nintendo Switch Online: £34.99 for one year at Nintendo Nintendo Switch Online: £34.99 for one year at Nintendo

If you're interested in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Designer DLC, it's free as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion. Alternatively, you can get some friends or family members on board and opt for the £59.99 Family Membership, which is cheaper even if it's only split between you and one other.

Over the course of its life, NSO has seen some fair criticism for its... well, nothingness. Sure, it gave you access to online multiplayer and a few neat retro games, but it was a little underwhelming when compared to competitor offerings like PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

However, with the recent addition of the NSO Expansion Pack membership, investing a little more in your Switch experience makes a lot more sense.

While there have been rumblings about the emulation quality of some of the N64 and Mega Drive titles included in this expansion, the option to relive memories of older consoles along with the Happy Home Paradise DLC makes for an enticing offer - especially if you have family or friends you can split the cost of a Family Membership with you.

Bear in mind, though - if you cancel your NSO subscription, you will lose access to the DLC content, barring items you've already unlocked that will stay in your game.

More Black Friday deals