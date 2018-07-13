Have a sneak-peek at these Amazon Prime Day deals

Want an early look at some of the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals? Of course you do. It would seem Amazon couldn't quite contain itself as it's just shared this selection of deals ahead of time.

You can't buy them yet, but they will go live on Prime Day next week. As you'd expect on Prime Day, there are some fantastic discounts on Amazon's own devices for a start.

The Kindle Paperwhite is getting an enormous £35 discount, bringing it down to just £74.99. That's an amazing deal on the best pound-for-pound ereader on the planet.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet goes even bigger on the discounts with a £40 reduction, that'll bring the price down to £59.99 - an excellent price on this ruggedised tablet with built-in browser safety features and a two-year warranty that covers all breakages no questions asked. If you'd prefer the slightly larger 8-inch version, which is upgraded with an HD screen, another £40 reduction brings that model down to £89.99.

Elsewhere, we've been told to expect up to 30% off Sony and Canon cameras, TVs from Sony, LG and Toshiba, projectors, garden furniture audio products and more. There will be discounts up to 55% on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage too.

Naturally, there will be many more deals on a huge range of categories as this is just a sneak-peek after all. Don't forget, these deals will be for Prime members only. Good thing you can get a 30-day free trial. Stay tuned to TechRadar as we'll be covering all the best Amazon Prime Day deals from now, right through until the end of the sale at midnight on Tuesday.