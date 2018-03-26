The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals in March 2018

Google's quest to build a smartphone as popular as the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy flagship mobiles took a massive step forward when the original Google Pixel launched last year. And its successor - the aptly named Google Pixel 2 - has continued the stellar work.

Google Pixel 2 deals are substantially more affordable than the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, making it an obvious choice if you want a brand new flagship phone without paying stupid money. And then there's the supersized Pixel 2 XL as well, with its fantastic 6-inch QHD+ display.

Prices around the big sales period were nothing short of extraordinary. It almost seemed like retailers got carried away trying to undercut one another. They've been reined in a bit now (the insane tariffs for less than £20 per month and a reasonable upfront spend are long gone) but there are still some bargains to be had, particularly on Vodafone at the moment. Use our comparison chart below to identify the best Pixel 2 deal for you.

Need some more convincing? Our exclusive 10OFF voucher code with Mobiles.co.uk knocks a tenner off the upfront cost of any deal. And there's a summary of our expert review at the bottom of the page.

The best Google Pixel 2 deals in the UK today:

We've scoured the UK's networks and retailers to home in on the best Pixel 2 deals. You can get the new Google smartphone on O2, Vodafone or EE - the choice is yours...

Google Pixel 2 | Vodafone | £70 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

Well this is pure beauty to our eyes. Google Pixel 2 deals are falling again. So if you've been patiently biding your time after the ridiculous increases a month or two ago, you can now claim your reward. This tariff gets you the Pixel 2 for a mere £23 per month and a perfectly respectable upfront spend, too. We're dead chuffed with this price. Total cost over 24 months is £622 View this Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | EE | FREE upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

Vodafone has all the very best deals on the Pixel 2 for now, but this tasty EE tariff isn't far behind. There's so much to like - from the zero upfront spend to the perfectly reasonable monthlies. Then there's the healthy 8GB data allowance. And what about the fact you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. Looks pretty tempting, doesn't it?. Total cost over 24 months is £710 View this Pixel 2 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | O2 | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £36pm

Crank the data up a bit and O2 finally becomes worth a sniff. We love how little you have to pay at the outset (made a tenner cheaper with our exclusive 10OFF code from Mobiles.co.uk), and you get unlimited calls and texts to go with the 15GB of data a month. Priority rewards for the odd free coffee and cheap lunch adds some value, too. Total cost over 24 months is £879 View this cheap Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 2 | Vodafone | £50 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

Take a quick look at all of the other Pixel 2 deals on this page - and then forget them. Because this Vodafone tariff from Mobiles.co.uk beats the rest hands down at the moment. There's nothing not to like. 16GB is a brilliant amount of data, the upfront spend is fair and the sub-£30 monthly payments are just extraordinary. The good times are back for the Pixel 2. Total cost over 24 months is £770 View this Pixel 2 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

The best Google Pixel 2 XL deals in the UK today:

Want that bigger QHD+ screen? Go for the Pixel 2 XL instead if you plan to use your phone to stream films and TV. But you'd better be prepared to pay for the privilege - the price really shoots up, as there are fewer retailers competing on price.

Google Pixel 2 XL | EE | £79.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

The glory days of super cheap Pixel 2 XL prices were fleeting (but oh so memorable). But Carphone Warehouse is bringing back better times with one of the first tariffs we've seen in a while that has both decent data and a total two year cost of less than a grand. Plus, you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £991.99 View this Pixel 2 XL deal from Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 2 XL | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £48pm

Things have seriously regressed on the Pixel 2 XL. Prices for the massive handset got really low, and now they've shot through the roof again. At least with this O2 tariff you get the benefit of the network's Priority rewards and a huge wad of data to enjoy. But the privilege will cost you almost £50 per month. Total cost over 24 months is £1201.99 View this deal from Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 2 XL | Vodafone | £49.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 40GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £49pm

Time was when you could get a really cheap Pixel 2 XL deal on Vodafone. For the time being though, those days have left us. The red network is now only competitive on huuuuuuuge data deals. 40GB is an enormous allowance for Netflix binges and Spotify parties away from the Wi-Fi. And monthly bills have just taken a tumble to under the £50-mark. Total cost over 24 months is £1225.99 View this Pixel 2 XL deal from Carphone Warehouse

Google Pixel 2 deals for SIM-free: how much does the phone cost?

When the Pixel 2 hit the market, we were urging people to buy the handset outright and combine it with a cheap SIM only deal. The Pixel 2 costs £629 and the Pixel 2 XL will be £799 to buy SIM-free and adding in a SIM plan for a fiver a month made financial sense. But now that contract plans have shot down in price, they are now the more cost-effective way to go.

Google Pixel 2 review in brief

Amazing Android, especially for photo lovers

Screen size: 5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 143g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2700mAh

Market leasing cameras

Clean Android interface

Water resistant

Lots of bezel

There's no doubt that the Pixel 2 is one of the very finest Android phones out there, but the Pixel's successor is a familiar story of incremental improvements rather than whole-scale change. The feature that might just get you buying are the top-of the-line cameras for photos and video. While the delightful screen, great-sounding speakers and slick Android operating system will all appeal to a range of smartphone users.

Read TechRadar's full Google Pixel 2 review

Read TechRadar's full Google Pixel 2 XL review