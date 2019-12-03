Get the Dell XPS 13 for cheap, even though Cyber Monday is over

Just when you thought Black Friday and Cyber Monday were finally over, the deals just keep coming. Right now, Dell is trying to squeeze out some last-minute deals magic on the Dell XPS 13, which is basically the best laptop in the world.

Right now on Dell's website, you can pick up the Dell XPS 13 with a Whiskey Lake Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $799 – but this deal won't last long. Dell is running this as a limited sales event, likely because this is an older model of the laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop in the game, and now you can save a whopping $400 on it. This is the early 2019 model, strapped with 8th-generation processors, but that doesn't matter - it can still provide killer performance.

But, don't let that dissuade you from jumping on it. It's not the latest Comet Lake-equipped XPS 13, but it's nothing to shake a stick at. The 8th-generation Whiskey Lake chips aren't really that much of a step back from what 10th-gen offers, and the distinction basically doesn't matter at this price point.

And, of course, it goes without saying that this is a gorgeous laptop. Thin, light and with one of the best screens in the game, the Dell XPS 13 is a laptop you'll be proud to show off in your local coffee shop. And don't worry - no one will be able to tell it's the older model.