Get an RTX 3080 Gigabyte gaming laptop for $450 off with this early Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a great Black Friday laptop deal, Newegg has some of the best, like this awesome deal on a Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU.

Definitely one of the better early Black Friday deals we've seen lately, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD over at Newegg is just $1,949, marked down 19% from $2,399. Getting a premium gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU for less than $2,000 is a steal, so we expect this deal to sell out fast.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Gigabyte gaming laptop Black Friday deal

$2,399 Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD | $2,399 $1,949 at Newegg

Save $450 – Getting an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for less than $2,000 is hard to do, making this early Black Friday deal on a Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD from Newegg that much more special. At 19% off the retail price, you're getting a 15.6-inch 300Hz 1080p display with an Intel Core i7-11800H, an RTX 3080 8GB GPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD, making it one of the more powerful gaming laptop early Black Friday deals we've come across in recent weeks.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD is one of the best gaming laptops we tested this year, offering outstanding gaming performance on a lightning fast display. The display is only 1080p, so if you were hoping for some 1440p gaming you won't find it here, but at 15.6-inches, you're really not going to notice.

In addition to the RTX 3080 8GB GPU, there's also an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB RAM (expandable to 64GB) and a 1TB PCIe SSD, making the Auros 15P YD a powerhouse gaming machine. At just under $2,000, you really can't go wrong with this laptop.

More Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals