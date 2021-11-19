Get a free Chromebook with Verizon's Black Friday deals...but only until this Sunday

Verizon has officially gone live with its first round of Black Friday deals and while there are a host of promotions available, it's a free gift with select phones that really stands out.

Across all Android devices available from Verizon, you can currently get a free Samsung Chromebook with your purchase. It's worth around $200 making it a very tempting incentive.

This is available with the more powerful (and expensive) devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3 and Google Pixel 6 Pro but also the cheaper Samsung A devices and Motorola handsets.

Alternatively, if the laptop doesn't interest you, Verizon has also kept up its massive trade-in incentives on most devices or, select handsets come with a Buy One Get One Free promotion like the iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 6.

You can only choose one promotion though, so you can't do the trade-in as well as the free Chromebook. This first round of Verizon Black Friday deals ends this Sunday so you'll have to act quick to get them.

Verizon early Black Friday flash sale

Verizon: free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with Android device and new plan Verizon: free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with Android device and new plan

Across all Android smartphones from Verizon, you can currently get a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. Worth about $200, this is an excellent free gift. While it isn't the most powerful laptop around, it will be a great option if you're just looking for something simple for streaming, emails or light usage.

Verizon's other Black Friday phone deals

Switch and trade-in for a saving of up to $1800 on iPhones and Android devices at Verizon Switch and trade-in for a saving of up to $1800 on iPhones and Android devices at Verizon

If you've got a handset to trade in or you're more interested in an iPhone, this offer might be the better choice for you over the Chromebook. Verizon is offering up to $1000 when you trade-in depending on what device you're buying and what you have to trade-in. On top of that, you'll also get up to $800 if you're switching to Verizon from another carrier.

Buy One, Get One Free on iPhones and Android devices + $800 for switching at Verizon Buy One, Get One Free on iPhones and Android devices + $800 for switching at Verizon

Verizon is giving a third option in its sale, offering up a Buy One Get $800 off promotion on most devices if you take out an unlimited data plan. This includes the iPhone 12, Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 and plenty more. You can also get the same bonus of up to $800 if you switch over to Verizon with this promotion.

