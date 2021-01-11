Garmin smartwatch deals can save you $250 on the Forerunner 935 right now

Garmin smartwatch deals really take off this time of year, so if you're in the market for a cheap fitness tracker you're shopping at the right time.

Especially seeing as Amazon has just discounted the Garmin Forerunner 935 to $249, slashing $250 off the original MSRP and bringing it down to just half price. That's a stunning deal for anyone looking for advanced activity and fitness monitoring, with some powerful features like automatic training analysis, strong battery life, and super lightweight form factor as well.

However, if you're after something a little simpler, or perhaps you need to have your tunes with you on your wrist, there are plenty more Garmin smartwatch deals up for grabs this week.

You'll find all our top picks just below, and if you're not in the US you can scroll down for more Garmin smartwatch sales in your region.

Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch: $499.99 $249 at Amazon

Save a stunning $250 on this sophisticated Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch at Amazon this week. That's an excellent discount that slashes half the price off the advanced running watch. With elevation change measurement, onboard training analysis, a two-week battery life, and plenty of native smartphone integrations there's a lot going on in here - and it only weighs 49g.

More Garmin smartwatch deals

Garmin Forerunner 35: $169.99 $84 at Amazon

The Forerunner 35 is no stranger to Garmin smartwatch deals, but you'll find the lime version is available for its lowest price ever right now. You're getting a simpler spec with this model than the 935 above, but with GPS, heart rate monitoring, notifications, and all-day activity tracking there's still plenty under the hood. The black version is also on sale - at $99.

Garmin Vivoactive 3: $249.99 $128 at Walmart

We saw this Garmin smartwatch drop just below $100 over the holiday period, but if you missed out on this deal you can still grab it for just $20 more this week. The Vivoactive 3 still offers a massive range of activity tracking and fitness monitoring features but carries a larger display for smartphone notifications and contactless payments as well.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $449.99 $269 at Amazon

Save a massive $180 on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music - a powerful enough watch by itself, but now with additional support for onboard music storage as well. That's perfect for anyone who wants to take their tunes with them on the go, but perhaps leave their phone at home.

If you're interested in checking out some other brands, we're rounding up all the latest cheap smartwatch deals right here. However, it's worth noting that Fitbit deals are usually strong this time of year as well, and we're seeing some excellent Apple Watch sales right now too.