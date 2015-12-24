It's a Christmas miracle! Super Mario Galaxy lands on Wii U

Nintendo, not wanting to be left out of the Christmas festivities, brought one of Mario's greatest outings to the Wii U.

Super Mario Galaxy is out now on the Virtual Console for $19.99 (approx. £13/AU$27). The downloadable version requires a Wii Remote and Nunchuck controller to play just like the original Wii version, so make sure you have those on hand before you party like it's 2007.

The release of Nintendo's critically-acclaimed platformer fills in a gap left on the Wii U after the release of its successor, Super Mario Galaxy 2, made its way to the Virtual Console almost a year ago.

Not only is one of the portly plumber's best games back for a new audience, but the Christmas Eve release also ensures a last-minute gift idea for the Nintendo devout in your life.