Assassin's Creed: Syndicate price drops to $34.99 at Amazon for Black Friday

Looking for the best "steal" on Black Friday? Check out Assassin's Creed: Syndicate on PS4 and Xbox One for only $35 on Amazon.

The newest title in the Assassin's Creed series, Syndicate follows a brother and sister duo as they try to take back London from the corrupt leaders of the Industrial Revolution, a.k.a. the 1% of the 18th century.

Probably more suited for some of the older adolescents on your shopping list (the game is rated 'M' for Mature audiences), the game is marked down $25 than its standard price of $60.

Swear by the creed

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate is the latest title in the annual series that sees the eponymous assassins from different time periods fight the Templar, an occultist group that tries to dominate the world's population through fear and financial oppression.

Syndicate was lauded for its exciting combat, exceptional atmosphere and interesting plot line, receiving multiple high scores and nods for a potential game of the year.