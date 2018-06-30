France vs Argentina live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Here we go. The knock-out stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup are here and they kick off with a bang, with France and Argentina locking horns in Kazan at Russia 2018.

Live stream France vs Argentina - when and where France vs Argentina takes place at the 45,000-seater Kazan Arena, the venue which saw Germany crash-out against South Korea earlier in the week. Today's last-16 encounter will kick-off at 5pm local time, which is 3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, midnight AEST, 4pm in France and 11am in Argentina.

Despite the wealth of talent in both squads, it hasn't been an easy ride for either side so far in Russia. France laboured through their group and will need the likes of Giroud, Griezmann and Mbappe to up the tempo and increase the threat in the final third if they are to go all the way. Given Argentina's flaky defensive showing so far, it could well be these attacking outlets that prove decisive for the French in this one.

Argentina's group stage journey was traumatic, including a draw with Iceland, a heavy defeat against Croatia and fall-outs between coach Jorge Sampaoli and the players. But with Messi off the mark and Ever Banega orchestrating a much-improved performance against Nigeria in their triumphant final group match, the Albiceleste may finally have some momentum.

This is one not to be missed, so that's why we're showing you how to live stream France vs Argentina from the 2018 World Cup for free, wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream France vs Argentina live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then BBC One is your best bet for watching France vs Argentina on Saturday, June 30 at 3pm BST. If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range colour (HDR), though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Fear not if you're out of the country and still want your World Cup fix however, as you can use a VPN to virtually (and legally) log your laptop or mobile into a UK live stream at TVPlayer.com .

How to watch Argentina vs France: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for the World Cup and will be showing France vs Argentina at 10am ET and 7am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch every single World Cup 2018 match on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service such as DirectTV, Sling and Fubo - each of which has a free trial. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to watch France vs Argentina: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster so will have all the action from France vs Argentina with a 10am EDT kick-off. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Not got cable? Well don't get disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to watch France vs Argentina: Australia live stream

Free-to-air channel SBS has agreed to simultaneously air every single game from the World Cup alongside 'official broadcaster' Optus Sport (a subscription service) for the rest of the competition. Kick-off for France vs Argentina down under is at midnight, heading into the early hours of Sunday morning. If you're outside the country and want to tune in, then you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to watch the free coverage from Oz or another nation.

How to watch Argentina vs France: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia so will be showing France vs Argentina with kick-off at 2am Sunday morning. Access to the coverage will be available via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!