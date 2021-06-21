Forget Prime Day, get this RTX 3060 gaming laptop at Newegg instead

For some of us, Prime Day Deals are something of a necessary evil. We need to buy things and money's pretty much always tight, so we really don't have the option of passing up a good deal when we see one, especially when it comes to the best gaming laptops out there which start out expensive and just starts to soar as the specs go up.

So when you come across a hell of a good deal like this Asus Tuf Dash F15 with RTX 3060 for just $1,499, you really do kind of have to jump on it while you can. And instead of trawling Amazon's endless array of deals today, you can grab this awesome deal over at Newegg instead and save yourself $500.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Amazing Deal Asus Tuf Dash F15 with RTX 3060 $1,999 $1,499 at Newegg

Save $500 - Get this awesome gaming laptop from Asus and game on the go with powerful ray-traced graphics thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU, along with an Intel Core i7-11370H, 40GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh display – all for 25% off the retail price.

This Asus Tuf Dash F15 gaming laptop comes with an RTX 3060 6GB GPU as well as an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 40GB RAM, and a full HD (1920 x 1080p) display with 144Hz refresh rate to help your games look sharp and fluid.

It doesn't come with a webcam, though, so if you're looking for a laptop that could be used for both work and play, this would strictly be a gaming machine unless you plugged in separate webcam. Honestly, for the price, that's not really a biggie – you're saving $500 off the retail price, you can pick up one of the best webcams out there and still come out ahead.

