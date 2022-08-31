Exciting smartphones launched in August 2022

Audio player loading…

The month of August saw a bunch of smartphone launches in India. There were back-to-back launches and launch announcements from smartphone brands.

We saw smartphones from iQoo, OnePlus, Moto, Realme, Samsung and Infinix launched. We saw flagship phones to budget phones, with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phones taking centre stage. August was the month that also saw the introduction of Samsung's latest foldable phones in Indian and global markets.

Next month will be a blast; kicking off the month will be iPhone 14 series launch. But let us recap the month of August and look at all the smartphones launched in the order of their launch here.

iQoo 9T

(Image credit: Amazon)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 2

: August 2 Price: Rs. 49,999

iQoo launched iQoo 9T in India on August 2. It is the second phone in India to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC after Rog Phone 6. But this phone might be the first phone to go on sale.

This is rumoured to be a rebadged version of iQoo 10 that was launched in China recently. Talking about the features, there will be a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And there will be a 50MP triple camera setup on the back. The phone will be backed up by a 4,700mAh battery which gets charged by a 120W fast charger.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 2

: August 2 Expected price: Rs. 10,999

Infinix has launched its next phone Infinix Hot 12 Pro on Flipkart (opens in new tab). It comes as an addition to the Infinix Hot 12 Play in the Hot 12 series.

The phone will come with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. And it will be having a 180Hz touch sampling rate, the company has revealed.

Infinix hasn't revealed the chipset of the phone. But it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it will be a UFS 2.2 storage. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

It will be the first phone in the segment to come with an 8GB/128GB variant.

OnePlus 10T

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 3

: August 3 Price: Rs. 49,999

OnePlus 10T has been launched on August 3 in India. OnePlus has chosen to skip the OnePlus 10 and go directly to the OnePlus 10T this time.

OnePlus 10T comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. We can expect the usual 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP auxiliary sensor to come with this setup, which we saw in the OnePlus 10 Pro too.

The ultra-fast 150W fast charging will also be present, like the OnePlus 10R. Which will be paired with a 4,800mAh battery.

It is now revealed that OnePlus will be ditching the alert slider in this phone as they did with the OnePlus 10R and other budget Nord phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 10

: August 10 Expected price: Rs. 1,54,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting refreshed this August 10. The design of the phone has been leaked recently and it might not look so different to the previous model. But it is rumoured to come in lower pricing as compared to Z Fold 3.

It is expected to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Pre-reserves are already live for the phone on the Samsung website (opens in new tab).

Though the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not get any major changes in terms of design, it comes with an updated display of 7.6-inch, which comes with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outside display is now a 6.2-inch one with a resolution of 904 x 2316 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powers the phone, which is a welcome update from the company as it is much improved from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the previous edition of the SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

(Image credit: Future)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 10

: August 10 Expected price: Rs. 89,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also getting refreshed on August 10, Galaxy Unpacked event has been scheduled for the date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will not be having any design updates compared to the previous model. It comes with the same but refined design and foldable hinges from the last year.

The internals has been updated, and like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, this phone comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The display is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ foldable display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a small cover display on the outside too like the previous Flip phones.

Coming to cameras, there is a dual 12MP camera setup with a normal wide and ultra-wide combo. And there is a 10MP selfie camera.

Moto G62 5G

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 11

: August 11 Expected price: Rs. 17,999

Motorola launched Moto G62 in India on August 11, and the price starts at Rs. 17,999

Moto G62 will come with a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD display and it will be powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone will be having a 50MP triple camera on the back.

The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and there will be support for 20W fast charging.

Vivo V25 Pro

(Image credit: Vivo)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 17

: August 17 Expected price: Rs. 35,999

Vivo has finally launched Vivo V25 Pro in India. It has been launched at a price of Rs. 35,999.

Vivo V25 Pro will come with a curved display. And it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

Coming to the cameras, there will be a triple camera setup. The primary camera will be a 64MP one, which supports OIS.

The phone will be backed up by a 4830mAh battery and it will come with fast charging support of 66W.

Realme 9i 5G

(Image credit: Realme)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 18

: August 18 Price: Rs. 14,999

Realme has launched Realme 9i 5G in India. The phone comes with Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The phone will be coming with a refreshing design, which might resemble some of your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. There will be a triple camera setup on the back of the phone. And it will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme is yet to reveal more details about the phone. We'll wait for more info.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G

(Image credit: Infinix)

Status : Launched

: Launched Launch date : August 26

: August 26 Expected price: Rs. 16,999

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G was launched on August 26. It comes at a price of Rs. 14,999.

It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a water drop notch. It is powered by Mediatek Helio G99 SoC. This is the first phone in the Indian market to come with this chipset.

It also comes with a 108MP triple camera setup. And there is a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. An interesting thing about this phone is that it is only available in an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.