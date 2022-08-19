Realme 9i 5G and Realme Techlife T100 TWS launched in India

Audio player loading…

Realme has been teasing a new budget 5G phone since the 5G auction was concluded. Realme 9i 5G is finally here and it is so similar to other 5G phones Realme launched in the segment.

Realme 9i 5G starts at the price of Rs. 14,999, and here is everything you need to know about this new 5G smartphone from Realme.

Realme 9i 5G: pricing and availability

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme 9i comes in two variants, with the price of the base variant starting at Rs. 14,999. The phone will be available online on Flipkart and realme.com, starting August 24, at noon. It will also go on sale at the same time on offline stores.

Here is the pricing for all variants:

Realme 9i 5G pricing Variant Price 4GB/64GB Rs. 14,999 6GB/128GB Rs. 16,999

There is a card offer for purchases on Flipkart and Realme.com. A Rs. 1,000 instant discount will be applicable on ICICI cards on Flipkart, and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount will be applicable on HDFC cards on realme.com.

Realme 9i 5G: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme 9i 5G comes with a vintage CD design as the brand calls it. It makes the phone stand out from the rest of the rectangular blocks. The phone comes in two colours, namely Rocking Black and Metallica Gold. On the front, it comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD which supports a 90Hz refresh rate. We would expect a punch hole in a phone at this price, but it has a water drop notch only. Even the 4G variant of this phone comes with a punch hole display.

It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. It is one of the most powerful chipsets in the segment currently.

Coming to the cameras, it comes with a 50MP primary camera like any other budget phone in the segment. But it does not come with an ultra-wide camera, it comes with two 2MP sensors for macro and depth.

It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery, but it only supports 18W fast charging. It is underwhelming for the price.

Realme Techlife T100 TWS

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme also launched a budget TWS under its Techlife brand. It comes with a total battery life of 28 hours. It also supports a quick charging feature that gives 2 hours of playtime in 10 minutes.

And it features 10mm drivers and has support for different EQ settings such as Bright, Balanced, and Bass boost+. There is also an 88ms low latency mode.

Realme Techlife T100 has been launched for a price of Rs. 1,499. And it will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores from 24th August at noon.

Old wine in a new bottle?

Did the spec sheet of the phone seem similar to you? It's because you've seen these same specifications in other Realme phones such as Realme 9 5G, Realme 8s 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G.

All of the phones come with Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset and all of the phones come with useless 2MP secondary sensors.

And there are even some downgrades here compared to other phones, such as the use of a water drop notch and slower 18W charging. The only redeeming feature of the phone seems like the design of the back panel.