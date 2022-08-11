The new Moto G62 will make you buy the older Moto G71 instead

Audio player loading…

Motorola has taken the cover off of its latest smartphone, Moto G62 in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 17,999.

It comes as a direct successor to last year's Moto G60. But comes with significant changes that make it different from its predecessor. For starters, this phone doesn't feel like a soapbox like Moto G60 owing to its reduced weight.

One more thing to be noted is that the Indian version of Moto G62 is coming with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, and not the Snapdragon 480+ SoC found in the global variant.

Moto G62: Pricing and availability

The base variant of Moto G62 is priced at Rs. 17,999. It will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab), and it will go on sale from August 19, 12 PM. It will also be available in select retail stores soon.

Here is the complete list of all the variants and their pricing:

Moto G62 pricing RAM & Internal storage variants Price 6GB/128GB Rs. 17,999 8GB/128GB Rs. 19,999

There is an introductory card offer for the phone for HDFC credit cards. For non-EMI transactions, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 and for EMI transactions, the instant discount is Rs. 1,750.

Moto G62: Key features and specifications

Moto G62 comes with the same signature design as the Motorola family of phones. It looks distinctively Motorola with its triple camera array, and the big Moto logo in the middle. And you can see the fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone.

There is a 6.55-inch Full HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz on the phone. It comes with a centered punch-hole for the camera. But one look at the front side of the phone, and we can say that Moto could have done a better job at the bezels of the phone, especially the top bezels.

Like Moto G71, this phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is the premier chipset used in many phones in the segment. We can be assured of the performance it comes with, as Snapdragon 778G would only topple it.

In terms of optics, there is a 50MP triple camera setup on the back. Moto has gone for an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro as the secondary cameras and not just two 2MP useless cameras like some other brands for this phone. And there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Moto G62 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery, but interestingly the brand has not mentioned the fast charging capabilities of the phone. If we look at the global variant, it comes with a 15W charger. That might explain the brand’s reluctance to mention the fast charging of this phone.

Why not just buy Moto G71 instead?

Motorola has been launching all too similar phones in the market, it recently launched Moto G32 which is almost the same as Moto G42 and Moto G52. The same is the case with this phone.

Moto G62 is similar to Moto G71, in almost all the specifications. It wouldn’t be an issue if the older phone cost more than the new one and the new one has better features. Instead, the older phone is better priced and has better features. Compared to Moto G62, Moto G71 comes with an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and includes a 33W fast charger in the box. The rest of the specifications remains the same, down to chipset, cameras and battery.

Moto G71 is priced at Rs. 15,999 which is Rs. 2,000 less than the Moto G62. In my book, that pricing itself makes it a better buy over the new phone. You’re getting an AMOLED display and faster charging with that anyway.