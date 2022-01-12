Trending

Rare HBO Max deal slashes the price down to just $7.99 a month

Score a 20% discount for a full year with this limited-time offer

If you're looking to add HBO Max to your streaming lineup, then today is your lucky day. HBO Max just launched a deal that slashes the monthly price down to $7.99 a month for an entire year. That's a 20% discount that applies to both the Ad and Ad-free plans and is available for new and past subscribers.

The standard monthly price is $9.99 (with Ads), which means you'll save $24 over 12 months with today's deal. If you'd rather pay for the whole year, the 20% discount still applies and brings the price down to $99.99 or $149.99 (Ad-free). Something to keep in mind, the Ad-free plan includes 2021 Warner Bros. movies and access to 4K UHD streaming, so if that's important to you, then we suggest upgrading to the platform's premium tier.

This limited-time offer from HBO Max is a fantastic opportunity to begin binging this year's hottest shows, including Succession, Just Like That, and Euphoria, to name a few. HBO Max deals are a rare occurrence, so we'd snap up this bargain before it ends on January 25.

See more of the best HBO Max shows of 2022 and this year's best HBO Max movies.

