Epic Black Friday deal drops the Apple Watch SE to just $219 - the lowest price ever

The Black Friday deals event is less than a week away and we've already spotted a fantastic offer on the best-selling Apple Watch SE. Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch SE to only $219 (was $279). That's a $60 discount and the cheapest deal we've seen for the budget smartwatch.



Black Friday Apple Watch deals are always some of the hottest bargains and this is the best offer we've spotted so far. Discounts on the Apple Watch 6 and 7 have been difficult to find recently due to low stock issues. As of right now, the Apple Watch SE is in stock and ready to ship to we've grab this incredible Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Amazon

Save $60 - The best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we've spotted so far is the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount and the cheapest deal we've seen for the budget smartwatch. Discounts on Apple Watches have been extremely rare as of late due to stock issues, so we'd grab today's record-low price while you can.

The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 6 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Apple Watch 7 was just released last month, and we've already spotted an early Black Friday deal on the smartwatch at Amazon. Right now, you can find the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $389.99, which is the cheapest deal we've ever seen. This discount applies to the Green and Red sport bands, which are the only colors that are currently in stock.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The cheapest Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 3 that's on sale for just $169 at Walmart. The smartwatch is currently sold out at Amazon, and this is the best deal you can find right now. Both sport band colors are currently available, so we'd take advantage of this rare deal now before it's too late.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales that are happening now.