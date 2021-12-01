Trending

Don't worry, the best Sony headphones are still on sale for Cyber Monday

By last updated

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still discounted

Sony WH-1000XM4 CM sale
(Image credit: Sony)

Amazon was the place to shop this year for Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals as well as Cyber Monday headphones deals in general. But if you thought you missed your chance to shop for some of the best headphones in the world, we have good news for you – as the online retail giant is still discounting these fantastic Sony cans.

Despite the Cyber Monday deals period having passed for this year, both US and UK buyers can still pick up a discounted pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $248 / £249. That's the same discount that ran over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon has changed these to "limited time deals," implying that remaining stock is very much finite. As such, it's hard to tell exactly when this discount will expire. If you're still considering grabbing a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4s, we'd recommend acting now to avoid disappointment. US shoppers can also visit Walmart and Best Buy if Amazon runs out of stock, as both retailers are still hosting the same discount, too.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals (US)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $349

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $349 $248 at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon
Save $100 - If you're looking for the best headphones you can buy at a reasonable price, three major retailers are hosting a huge discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4s right now. This offer isn't to be missed, as the pair rarely goes on sale cheaper than this.

View Deal

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals (UK)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 £249 at Amazon UK
Save £100 - Sony's best noise cancelling headphones are still on sale at Amazon in the UK. For this exceptional price, you're getting perhaps the best pair of headphones in the world, complete with best-in-class noise cancellation and fantastic sound courtesy of DSEE extreme audio upscaling.

View Deal

We're honestly quite surprised to see not just Amazon still sell the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones at a discount, but other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, too. All three likely had an abundance of stock, possibly due to the otherwise expensive retail price of these class-leading headphones.

That, and we're sure many buyers opt for the last generation Sony WH-1000XM3s, which can be bought for around $100 / £100 less than the XM4s, and are still a phenomenal pair of headphones to buy in 2021.

More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Cyber Monday deals (US)

More Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood

Rhys is a Staff Writer for TechRadar, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for HR companies, restaurants, app developers, IT sites and toy sellers. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14.
See more Audio news