Don't worry, the best Sony headphones are still on sale for Cyber Monday

Amazon was the place to shop this year for Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals as well as Cyber Monday headphones deals in general. But if you thought you missed your chance to shop for some of the best headphones in the world, we have good news for you – as the online retail giant is still discounting these fantastic Sony cans.

Despite the Cyber Monday deals period having passed for this year, both US and UK buyers can still pick up a discounted pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $248 / £249. That's the same discount that ran over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon has changed these to "limited time deals," implying that remaining stock is very much finite. As such, it's hard to tell exactly when this discount will expire. If you're still considering grabbing a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4s, we'd recommend acting now to avoid disappointment. US shoppers can also visit Walmart and Best Buy if Amazon runs out of stock, as both retailers are still hosting the same discount, too.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals (US)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $349 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $349 $248 at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon

Save $100 - If you're looking for the best headphones you can buy at a reasonable price, three major retailers are hosting a huge discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4s right now. This offer isn't to be missed, as the pair rarely goes on sale cheaper than this.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals (UK)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 £249 at Amazon UK

Save £100 - Sony's best noise cancelling headphones are still on sale at Amazon in the UK. For this exceptional price, you're getting perhaps the best pair of headphones in the world, complete with best-in-class noise cancellation and fantastic sound courtesy of DSEE extreme audio upscaling.

We're honestly quite surprised to see not just Amazon still sell the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones at a discount, but other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, too. All three likely had an abundance of stock, possibly due to the otherwise expensive retail price of these class-leading headphones.

That, and we're sure many buyers opt for the last generation Sony WH-1000XM3s, which can be bought for around $100 / £100 less than the XM4s, and are still a phenomenal pair of headphones to buy in 2021.

