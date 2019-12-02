Dell's still slashing prices of its best gaming laptops and desktops for Cyber Monday

Dell's Cyber Monday deals just keep coming, with a huge range of brilliant products getting major price cuts, even though Cyber Monday is now well underway.

These deals include a huge $755 off the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and mighty Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics cards – one of the most powerful gaming GPUs in the world. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Alienware m15 deals where you are...)

There's also $580 off the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with an RTX 2070 as well, for gamers on more of a budget.

Other deals include a huge $430 off the Alienware m15 gaming laptop – one of the best gaming laptops in the world.

Alienware Aurora gaming desktop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2080: $2,254 $1,499 at Dell

Dell has cut a mega $755 off the price of this incredibly powerful gaming desktop, with an 8-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and RTX 2080 GPU. This rig will handle any game you throw at it with ease.

Alienware Aurora gaming desktop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070: $1,879.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

If you don't need quite the firepower of the desktop above, then this version comes with the RTX 2070. Make no mistake, this is still a very powerful gaming laptop that will play all the latest games at high settings.

Alienware m15: $1,429.99 $999.99 at Dell

Get this powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and GTX 1060 GPU for a huge $430 off. This is not the most powerful model for the Alienware m15, but it's one of the cheapest, and a great way to get into gaming.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti: $1,529.99 $949.99 at Dell

With a price cut of $580, the Dell G7 15 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops money can buy right now, especially at its new low price of $949.99. This is a device that proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great gaming laptop.

Not in the US? Here's the best Alienware m15 deals where you are:

