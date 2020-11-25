Dell's Black Friday laptop deals are going to be difficult to beat this week

Black Friday laptop deals are really kicking up a notch, now that we're just days away from the main onslaught of offers on November 27. That means we're seeing some stunning discounts hitting Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon right now - but it's going to be difficult to beat these heavy hitters from Dell.

Prices are starting at just $299.99 (with specs that we rarely see at this price point), and you'll find everything from the very latest 11th generation processors to SSD sizes that really have no business being this cheap.

Our top pick has to be this $399.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000, however. Sure, we've seen Black Friday laptop deals offering 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD in the past, but never with a Ryzen 5 processor attached, a full 15.6-inch display and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well. You're saving $100 on this machine as well, bringing a $500 laptop down into the budget price range.

There's plenty more where that came from, though, and you'll find all the best Dell laptop deals just below. And stay tuned, because we're bringing you all the latest Black Friday deals as soon as they appear.

Dell's best Black Friday laptop deals

Excellent value Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - We've seen Black Friday laptop deals coming in cheaper than this with a 256GB SSD attached, but none that also offer Radeon Vega 8 graphics, a Ryzen 5 processor and a full-sized 15.6-inch display. You're getting 8GB RAM as well in here, which makes this $100 discount work even harder.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $349.99 $299.99 at Dell

Save $50 - This Dell Inspiron is under $300 right now - and you're getting a full sized 15.6-inch display and 128GB SSD. Those are some excellent features considering you'd usually only get 64GB of storage on an 11.6-inch or 13-inch machine at this price point. You'll also find Intel Pentium Gold processor and 4GB RAM under the hood.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3-inch laptop: $569.99 $479.99 at Dell

Save $90 - If you're after a larger screen, it's going to be difficult to beat this sub-$500 price at Dell, especially if you want that 1TB of storage space as well. A 10th generation i3 processor will tick over nicely, but that 8GB RAM is a nice step up from the 4GB configurations we would have seen with the rest of these specs outside of Black Friday laptop deals.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6-inch laptop: $879.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $130 - There's a cutting edge 11th generation i7 processor sitting inside this $750 laptop, as well as a stunning 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Those are some serious specs, and we rarely see that CPU sitting in laptops at this price so soon after release, so if you're looking for a more powerful machine it might be difficult to beat this one.

Special mention HP 15.6-inch laptop: $659.99 $499.99 at HP

Save $160 - If anyone's going to beat Dell it might be HP, and this could be the Black Friday laptop deal to do it. You're only getting a 10th generation processor here, but an i5 alongside an excellent 512GB SSD and 12GB RAM isn't looking shabby at $500 this week.

More Black Friday laptop deals

More Dell laptop deals

We're also rounding up plenty more cheap laptop deals right here on TechRadar, so stay tuned for more offers.