Dell XPS 13: don't miss this $170 price cut on a wildly powerful upgraded spec

While this year's Black Friday deals rage on at many leading retailers, quietly nestled away in a corner of the Dell website is a prime opportunity to bag a Dell XPS 13 for some of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

In particular, a $170 discount on this upgraded 2019 Dell XPS 13 for $979.99 is an easy recommendation. Inside there's a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - specs that are right up there in the big leagues when it comes to power, especially in such a slick 13-inch laptop.

Compared to the most recent 2020 Dell XPS 13 for the same price you're getting a lot more power under the hood. Of course, you'll have to do without the brand new near bezel-less display the 2020 models feature, but that's an acceptable trade-off if you value power and value as much as style.

All Dell XPS 13 laptops have featured heavily in our guide to the best laptops over the years, so we're always happy to recommend these industry-leading laptops to our readers. If you're interested, we definitely recommend moving fairly quickly though because we've already seen this $116 off sale on the baseline 2019 model sell out in quick order.

Another viable option is to check out this week's Black Friday laptop deals, which are starting to really heat up right now. Many leading retailers (including Dell) are offering amazing prices already, so it's a great opportunity for those who don't want to face the crowds later this month.

Dell XPS 13 on sale right now

Dell XPS 13 (2019): $1,149.99 $979.99 at Dell

Save $170 and bag yourself an outstandingly powerful ultrabook for an excellent price. This particular spec features a 10th gen Intel Core i6, 18GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - components that'd you pay a much, much higher premium on for the 2020 model and most MacBook Pros. If you can handle the slightly chunkier bottom screen bezel on this 2019 model, it's an easy recommendation.

Dell XPS 13 (2020): $999.99 $979.99 at Dell

Alternatively, you could opt to spend the same and go for the very latest model. For a comparatively higher premium, you'll be trading out your i7 and 16GB of RAM for a very newly released 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor plus the latest near-borderless Infinity Edge display. Is it worth it? In our eyes the 2019 model is a little bit better value right now, although this is still a fine price to pay for an absolutely stunning ultrabook.

Dell - see all of the latest Dell XPS 13 prices today

Dell XPS 13 alternatives this week

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.9 9 $599.99 at Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 out of your budget? This Asus Zenbook's a fantastic lower-cost alternative if you're looking for something that's powerful, thin, and still looks great. With an AMD Ryzen 4500U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this attractive ultrabook has plenty of power under the hood, especially for the price.

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on one of the best premium laptop deals we've seen for a while at Best Buy on this super specced out Lenovo Yoga. An Intel Core i7-1065G7, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD means this Yoga means real business, and it's more than capable of powering through even the most intensive of applications - both for work and casual use.

