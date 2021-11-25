Dell XPS 13 for $649 offers fantastic value in limited-time only Black Friday deal

This Dell XPS 13 for just $649.99 (was $949.99) is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far this year and we highly recommend checking it out if you're on the hunt for a cheap ultrabook this November.

With a $300 price cut, this one's really great value considering it's got an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD inside. Those aren't super high-end specs, but they're fantastic considering how much these premium ultrabooks normally fetch with their gorgeous designs and displays.

We would say, however, that you consider picking this one up quickly. Not only because it's one of the better Black Friday deals we've seen from Dell in recent days, but also because the retailer keeps quickly pulling it from the store. We've actually seen this one crop up a few times over the past few days, only for it to disappear in short order. It looks like right now you've got just over a day to snag this one, although it could sell out before then if demand is particularly high...

So, this Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal gets the seal of approval here but we wouldn't hang around if you're interested. Even better still, this one's in stock and ready to ship with a ton of speedy delivery options, so you won't have to wait to get your hands on this gorgeous laptop from Dell.

Outside the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region just below.

Today's best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal

$949.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300 - You don't see this every day. Dell's latest Black Friday deals are offering a Dell XPS 13 with an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for the lowest price all year. While not super high-end, this one's a great option for an everyday workhorse for both business and casual applications. As a perennial favorite on our best laptops buyer's guide, it's an easy recommendation from us.

