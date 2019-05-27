Dell Memorial Day sale: deals on TVs, laptops, desktops and more

The Dell Memorial Day sale is officially here, and that means Black Friday like prices throughout the site. Starting today, you can save up to 50% on doorbuster deals that include laptops, TVs, desktops, monitors and more.



Dell's top deals include $400 off the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, the Alienware m15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,799.99, and $350 off the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop.



Another standout deal from Dell is the Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $1,097.99. That's a $400 discount and the lowest price we've found for the big-screen TV. The smart TV allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning 4K UHD resolution. The TV ships for free, and the discount is only valid during the holiday weekend sale.

Shop more of Dell's Memorial Day deals below that include huge savings on gaming laptops and desktops. The discounts end soon, so make sure to take advantage while you can.

The best Dell Memorial Day deals:

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop $1,859.99 $1,459.99 at Dell

For a limited time, the powerful XPS 13 laptop is $400 off at Dell. The 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge, 16GB of RAM, an 8th generation Intel Core processor and offers 14-hours of battery life.

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop $2,409.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

Get the 15-inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,799.99. That's a $610 discount for the lightweight laptop that features the thinnest Alienware design ever and 17-hour battery life.

Alienware Aurora $1,809.99 $1,459.99 at Dell

Save $350 on the compact Alienware gaming desktop that features an 8th Gen i7-8700 6-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and an RTX 2070 video card.

