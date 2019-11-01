Dell Black Friday sneak peek: save up to 50% on laptops, TVs, monitors and more

November is officially here, and to celebrate, Dell is releasing a 'Black Friday Sneak Peek' ad scan that has all the best deals you can find on Black Friday. You can save up to 50% off on a number of best-selling items, which include laptops, TVs, monitors, headphones, smart home devices, and more. Doorbusters start at Thanksgiving at 10 AM ET, with new deals dropping throughout the holiday weekend.



Dell's top Black Friday deals include the Inspiron 14 3000 laptop that will be on sale for just $129.99, $510 off the all-new Alienware M17 laptop and the Dell 24 Monitor on sale for $99.99.



Dell's Black Friday sale also includes smart home device deals like the best-selling Google Home Mini speaker on sale for only $19, $70 off the Google Nest thermostat, and the Amazon Echo Dot on sale for just $22.



Other standout deals include the newly released Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $149.95, a $25 price cut on the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick, and the Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $639.99.



Before you look forward to the upcoming Black Friday savings you can shop Dell's 'Sneak Peek Sale' that is happening now. The sale ends on November 18 and includes savings on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more

The best Dell sneak peek deals:

Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 Laptop | $279.99 $199.99 at Dell

Get the Inspiron Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop on sale at Dell for just $199.99. The versatile laptop offers four different usage modes and packs an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and provides up to ten hours of battery life.

View Deal

Dell 27 monitor for $249 $189 at Dell

You can get a 27-inch LED display with a 1080p resolution from Dell on sale for just $189. Plus, with InfinityEdge technology, you can enjoy super-thin bezels as well.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Laptop | $1,899.99 $1,649.99 at Dell

The powerful Dell XPS 15 laptop is getting a $250 price cut. The ultra-thin 15.6-inch laptop packs a 9th Generation Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX video card.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K NanoCell Series TV | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Dell

The LG 65-inch NanoCell TV gets a $500 price cut and it comes with a $100 Dell promo eGift card to spend at the store. The NanoCell TV delivers a premium picture experience and has the Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV using just your voice.

View Deal

Learn more about the November sale event with our guide to Black Friday 2019.



You shop our round of the best Walmart Black Friday deals that are happening now.



Shop more 4K TV deals and sale prices, cheap laptop deals, and monitor deals.