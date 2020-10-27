Dell Black Friday gaming laptop deals can save you over $1,0000 on Alienware rigs

We're in the second week of Dell's Black Friday gaming laptop deals now, and the next generation of offers is proving particularly fruitful. We're seeing further price cuts on last week's gaming laptop deals, new cheap starter rigs joining the fray, and big discounts on high end configurations hitting the shelves.

There's Dell Black Friday deals on a massive range of configurations and price ranges right now, from the Dell G5 coming in at just $699 (thanks to a $210 discount) all the way through to a selection of Alienware gaming laptop deals dropping prices on some monster specs. This 2080 Max-Q Alienware M15 R2 is available for just $1,599.99 right now, down from $2,799, making it our top pick this week.

Alienware gaming laptop deals are usually only available for over $2,000 and it's easy to see why - they're stacked machines, often using some of the most powerful processors and GPUs on the market. Plus you'll likely find high performance 144Hz display panels on these rigs as well.

These offers all come well before we'd expect to see Dell Black Friday sales. However, the retailer has launched a massive range of laptop and gaming laptop deals well ahead of the rest of its Black Friday deals, but we're not complaining.

You'll find more of the best Alienware gaming laptop deals in the sale just below, however we're also rounding up the latest Dell Black Friday gaming laptop deals on cheaper G-Series models further down. Plus, you can find more cheap gaming laptop deals and Black Friday laptop deals available right now as well.

Dell Black Friday Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 R2 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,799 $1,599.99 at Dell

Even more saving are hitting this Alienware M15 R2 - just last week we were celebrating a $1,699.99 price tag but now Dell has cut an extra $100 off the RTX 2080 Max-Q rig. With a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, this is an absolute powerhouse. Not only that but the octa-core 9th gen i9 processor is also an extra $100 cheaper today than it was last week, at $1,899 down from $3,249 this week.

View Deal

Alienware M15 R3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,209.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

With a hexacore 10th generation i7 processor, RTX 2070 GPU, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM you'll find plenty of power under the hood of this early Black Friday gaming laptop deal. There's a $460 discount at Dell this week, though we're seeing these offers running out of stock quicker and quicker so we wouldn't wait too long to take the jump.

View Deal

Alienware M17 R2 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $3,629 $2,399.99 at Dell

There's a $1,230 saving on this 17.3-inch Alienware gaming laptop, with a stunning octa-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD under the hood. An RTX 2080 GPU will do some considerable heavy lifting as well.

View Deal

More Dell Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $909.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $210 on this Dell G5 starter rig, now down to a stunning $699.99 price point. You're getting a 10th gen i5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. That's a decent spec sheet for this price point, and well worth it if you don't need to run ultra specs. Swap over to a G3 with a 10th gen i7 processor for $110 off - now $849.99.

View Deal

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,439 $1,199.99 at Dell

There's a fantastic $240 discount on this 15.6-inch Dell G5 - offering up some pretty powerful specs as well. You'll find a hexacore 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage space and RTX 2060 graphics inside this machine. Plus, there's a 144Hz display panel on this rig as well.

View Deal

More Alienware gaming laptop deals

