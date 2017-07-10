Defend every device in your house with this Prime Day security deal

This is the best security deal on Amazon today

You can save an extra 17% on the current selling price of Symantec's award winning Norton Security Deluxe package for Amazon Prime Day.

For the next six hours, the price will fall down to £18.99, a staggering 62% less than the suggested retail price of £59.99.

The package can be installed on up to five devices and the subscription includes 12 months of updates. This offer ends today midnight!

Update: this deal has now expired, but you can still get the package for just £22.99.

This deal will only last until the end of Prime Day (end of the day on July 11) so we'd recommend buying it if you want to get a free antivirus, a firewall and unlimited, free telephone support.

Symantec's Norton Security Deluxe  utilizes one of the largest global civilian intelligence networks to spot threats faster and even includes a 100% virus protection promise (or you get your money back).

