Gold iPad worth £130,000 now available

If you are in the market for a solid gold iPad and have a spare £130,000 to spend, then you will no doubt be thrilled to hear that Stuart Hughes has exactly that - available for exactly that amount of money.

"For the most elite individual, we bring you the the worlds 1st solid gold and diamond ipad," writes the esteemed Mr. Hughes.

"Encrusted with 25.5 cts of 'IF' Flawless diamonds, a magnificent total of 53 individually set sparkling gems dwell beautifully in the solid 22ct Apple logo. The rear and screen surround are made from a single piece of solid 22ct gold, weighing an immense 2,100 grams.

"This most luxurious iPad's appearance is outstanding even down to the precise polishing to reveal its most beautiful harmonious appearance. A magnificent combination of top of the industry technology and unrivalled craftsmanship was invloved in creating this masterpiece. This item is of a limited edition of only 10 units to be made."

Saudi Kings and Diamond Apples

Meanwhile, the rest of humanity, which makes up around 100 per cent of the population, might be wondering: "Why the hell does this guy bother mocking up this stuff? Surely nobody actually buys this nonsense?"

If you are a Saudi King and the proud owner of a brand new 22ct solid gold iPad featuring 53 diamonds sparking around the Apple logo, then you can prove us wrong by sending us an email (with pictorial proof please) to the usual address…

Via Stuart Hughes