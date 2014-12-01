Cyber Monday: AMD A10-Series APU priced at $129.99 on Amazon

You're not burnt out on Cyber Monday shopping, are you? Good, because there's still more savings to be had.
A choice collection of AMD processors and GPUs are seeing price slashes today, with retailers from Amazon to TigerDirect having discounts on the company's best bits of silicon.
Score an AMD A10-Series APU A10-7850K for $129.99 at Amazon, a markdown of $88.43. The processor comes stocked with Radeon R7 graphics and delivers 856Glops.
For a processor with a little kick, head over to NewEgg and grab an AMD FX-9590 Vishera 8-core for $199.99. The 220W desktop processor is geared toward more advanced users, so be careful who you gift this to.
On the GPU front, TigerDirect is knocking $75 off the price of the XFX AMD Radeon Double D R9 270X 2GB graphics card. Priced at $149.99, after a $20 rebate, the card features 2GB DDR5 memory, a dual fan cooling system and three free games up to $160 in value.
Over at NewEgg, the XFX Double Dissipation R9-290X-EDFD Radeon R9 290X 4GB is going for $299.99 with a $30 rebate card. Considering its listing price is $369.99, that's a pretty decent discount.
The biggest GPU steal of all comes courtesy of the Asus HD7770-DC-1GD5-V2 Radeon HD 7770 GHz Edition on NewEgg. Normally $134.99, the online retailer is listing it for $84.99. Throw in a $30 rebate card, and you're looking at a $54.99 GPU.