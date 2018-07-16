Chromebook prices are at an all-time low for the next two days

Amazon Prime Day is now your chance to score a laptop for school or just around the house, thanks to a massive sale on Chromebooks for the next 36 hours. Several of the best Chromebooks from Acer and Asus are as much as 36% off – so huge savings are on the table.

The Chromebooks listed below on sale range from the miniature, 11.6-inch laptops for browsing email, keeping connected and shopping online to the sizable, 15-inch models for higher detail and more power. There are also a few convertible 2-in-1 Chromebooks up for sale.

Which of these price-slashed Chromebooks you should pick up depends entirely upon your needs and style. If you want the absolute most affordable and straightforward, pick up an 11.6-inch standard model. If you want more versatility and access to Google Play apps, grab a 2-in-1 model. And, if you want the utmost power and size from a Chromebook, go for a 15-inch device.

Whichever you go with, you’re bound to enjoy long battery life and a wallet without burn holes in it. However, act fast, as all of these deals end on July 17 at 11:59pm PT.

Asus Chromebook Flip C101 | was $299 now $229 on Amazon

Right now you can score this affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook with a quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for a whopping 23% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 | was $219 now $139 on Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap Chromebook for your kids, right now on Amazon Prime Day you can score an Acer Chromebook 11 with a Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB RAM and a 16GB eMMC drive for a whopping 36% off!View Deal

Acer Chromebook 15 | was $372 now $314.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a full 15-inch Chromebook that isn't a slouch on performance, you can score an Acer Chromebook 15 with a Pentium N4200 CPU, 15.6" Full HD Touch display and 4GB RAM for 21% off on Amazon Prime DayView Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C302 | was $499 now $399 on Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy today. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick one up for yourself with an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for 20% off.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 13 | was $367 now 314.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doubles as an Android tablet you're in luck: you can pick up the Acer Chromebook R 13 with a quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for 21% off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R 11 | was $289 now $199 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook, you're in luck. Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the Acer Chromebook R 11 with a dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GBView Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C213 | was $349 now $249 on Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip C213SA comes with a dual-core Intel Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score a whopping 28% off!

