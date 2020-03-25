Cheap TV deals at Walmart: 4K TVs starting at just $189.99

If you're stuck indoors and looking for a cheap TV deal to keep you entertained, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's TV sale includes massive price cuts on a range of 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.



Our top Walmart TV deal is the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $328. That's a $272 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich 4K TV.



The Samsung 55-inch 4K TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The mid-size TV also features an elegant slim design so it will look good in your home from every angle.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Shop more of Walmart's top TV deals below, and keep in mind stocks are limited, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Walmart TV deals:

32-49 inch

Onn. 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $118 $99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a smart TV, the onn. 32-inch TV is on sale for just $99 at Walmart. The LED TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Sony 32-inch HD LED Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size for a smaller space, the Sony 32-inch TV is on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The HD TV allows you to mirror your smartphone on the big screen and features smart capabilities.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $248 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $248. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

50-59 inch

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $199 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget option, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV is a fantastic option. On sale for just $199, the mid-size TV displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display resulting in a premium viewing experience.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $298 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. You can enjoy your favorite streaming content and live TV shows with Samsung's Smart TV single universal guide.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD TV: $499.99 $245 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Sceptre 55-inch TV on sale for just $245 at Walmart. While the 4K Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports which allows you to stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

60-75 inch

Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHD TV: $899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

An incredible price, Walmart has the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $349.99 at Walmart. The big-screen TV includes four HDMI ports allow which allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $478 at Walmart

A fantastic deal, the LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $478. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and AI ThinQ technology, which allows you to turn your TV into a smart home hub.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $478 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $478. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $798 $599.99 at Walmart

You can save $200 on the Element 70-inch 4K TV. The big-screen TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $897.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 75-inch 4K TV gets a $600 price cut at Walmart. Perfect for watching your favorite team, the big-screen TV features 4X the resolution of Full HD, and the PurColor technology results in bright, bold colors and life-like images.

Shop more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.