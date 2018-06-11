Celebrate E3 2018 by getting $50 off an Xbox One X

At its E3 2018 press conference, Microsoft unveiled a bevy of new games highlighted by its Halo Infinite reveal and its dramatic Cyberpunk 2077 announcement. The company also hinted at a forthcoming new console. Perhaps it's not unrelated then that today Microsoft discounted its current top-of-the-line console, the Xbox One X. It's dropped the price by $50, from $499 to $449, as part of its E3 sale.

Microsoft announced the Xbox One X at last year's E3 conference then released the console to the public in November. A competitor to PlayStation's PS4 Pro model, the Xbox One X supports native 4K content while also being able to play all other Xbox One games. It also comes with a built-in 4K Blu-ray player and HDR, so it's also great for playing movies.

