Xbox is already focused on ‘delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation’

The president of Xbox, Sarah Bond, has confirmed that the company is already looking forward to the next-generation of hardware, and aims to deliver “the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation.”

Bond spoke about this during the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast , which aired today (February 15), and addressed the company’s plans for Xbox going forward. While she didn’t go into specifics, she teased that some hardware news will be shared “this holiday,” so it sounds like there’s plenty to be excited about towards the end of the year.

“There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap,” she said. “What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

The podcast episode was packed with news for fans to dissect, notably including the confirmation that four Xbox games that were previously released as console exclusives are on their way to other platforms in the future. This follows weeks of rumors of a wide variety of Xbox games being considered for a multi-platform release.

Addressing this, head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer confirmed that there’s no broader change to Xbox’s “fundamental exclusive strategy” in the works. He didn’t directly name the games, either, but hinted that two of them are “community-driven,” and the other two are “smaller games that were never really meant to be built as kind of platform exclusives.” It was also clarified that neither Starfield or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are included amongst this lineup.

It’s not currently known when these four games will be released, either, but Spencer stated that the teams working on them have “announced plans that are not too far away,” so fans will just have to watch this space.