Brand-new, 14-inch budget Dell laptop deal slashes $230 off before Black Friday

If you're looking for a relatively powerful mid-range laptop on the cheap, this year's Black Friday deals are looking better than ever. Exhibit A? This 14-inch Dell Inspiron laptop that's had its price slashed nearly in half.

We're talking about a Windows laptop with Intel's latest 10-nanometer processor inside for less than most Chromebooks you'll find today. For this, we have the early Walmart Black Friday sale to thank.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 is $479 $249 at Walmart

This 14-inch Dell laptop runs Windows 10 in S Mode and features an Intel Core i3 (10th generation) CPU, 4GB of memory and a 128GB SSD behind a 720p display for a cool $230 off list price.View Deal

Now, before you get to that deal page and get confused, it appears that Walmart has the wrong model number listed for the actual product that's on sale. All of the specs for this laptop actually belong to the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 – not the Inspiron 14 3493 that Walmart has listed.

We confirmed this via Dell's own product page for the device, so you should receive a laptop with the above specifications regardless of what Walmart is calling it. Such a laptop should be considered a steal given what's inside.