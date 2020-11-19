Black Friday iPhone deals: save $300 on the iPhone 11 at Verizon in limited-time flash sale

Black Friday iPhone deals are in full swing today at Verizon, with a one-off flash sale giving us one of the best iPhone 11 promotions we've seen for a while from big red.

Until next Wednesday, all customers can score an online exclusive $300 discount on the iPhone 11 when purchasing with a new unlimited line. No trade-ins or new plans required here, just a $300 discount over 24 months that'll reduce your effective phone bill to $12.49 a month.

This one's a great offer overall if you've been holding out on getting that shiny new iPhone so far this November or have been on the fence between this and iPhone 12 deals.

Over on our main Black Friday iPhone deals page, we actually predicted that Verizon was going to come out the gates soon with a big iPhone 11 deal for Black Friday. We thought it would be a trade-in deal like its other recent offerings but it's looking like this one might be even better than we initially thought - namely because it's got mass-market appeal for both new and existing customers.

Wondering how this Black Friday iPhone 11 deal stacks up against the iPhone 12? just below we've also included today's offers on not just the current Black Friday iPhone deals from Verizon, but also AT&T too. We'd recommend giving them a read if you're curious about which to go for. Plus, we've also got a freshly updated Black Friday deals page to check out too.

Black Friday iPhone 11 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 11: $24.99 $12.49/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon

Save $300 in total on your phone bill over 24 months when you pick up an iPhone 11 online at Verizon. To be eligible, you'll need to buy your phone with a new unlimited line, but that's it - it's simply an online discount, no trade-in's or upgrades required.

Verizon - see all of today's Black Friday iPhone deals

Other Black Friday iPhone deals today

Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at Verizon

We're playing devil's advocate here by showing you the newer iPhone 12 deal that's going on right now at Verizon. You can get it for just $99 over 24 months right now if you have an eligible trade-in. Again, you'll have to buy it with a new unlimited line, but it's a great option if you're looking to upgrade.

Apple iPhone 12: trade-in and get up to $700 off with new line at AT&T

And it wasn't even Verizon who were the first to offer this kind of big trade-in deal on the iPhone 12 this month - AT&T has had a similar offer on for some time now. On paper, it's looking like an identical match to the above Verizon offer, although AT&T's monthly plans do tend to be cheaper overall.

Apple iPhone SE: $16.66 free with an unlimited plan and trade-in at AT&T

Or, how about a free iPhone for Black Friday? Right now at AT&T you can get the iPhone SE for an effectively free monthly fee if you trade-in and pick up your device with a new unlimited plan. Sure, there are some hoops to jump through here, but it's a great option if you're eligible and want to cut your phone bill drastically.

AT&T - also has a great lineup of Black Friday iPhone deals to consider

