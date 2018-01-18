Best phones under Rs 12000 in India for January 2018

Finding a good phone under Rs 15,000 is not a tedious task, but the options are limited when the budget is limited to Rs 12,000. When you look for some good options, there are phones that were first launched at a higher price in early 2017, but are available at cheaper price today. A good example is the Moto G5 Plus or Honor 6X.

To help you find the right phone for your budget, we have selected the best phones under Rs 12,000. The list contains phones that are old but still lead the segment and some of them launched recently at a lower price.

Don't need to worry about cost? Check out our best phone list

Moto G5 Plus

The best Moto G out there

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Impressive camera

Convincing performance

Non-removable battery

No NFC

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best smartphones under Rs 12,000. Dominating the sub 20K category, it is the first G series phone to come with a metal body and looks very and premium. The key highlight of the phone is its camera, which has sustained the standards set by its sibling, the Moto G4 Plus, and improved upon them. The Snapdragon 625 chipset doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance.

If you are on a budget, but don’t want to sacrifice decent performance to save some money, it is for you.

Android Nougat (Oreo coming soon) with Google Assistant, Moto’s slick (and light) custom touches, premium design and stacked list of features all make this more than your ordinary phone.

Read the full review: Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Solid specs, strong camera and superb price

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 151 x 76 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 2/3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Value for money

Good battery life

Limited to Android Marshmallow

Rear camera struggles in low light

Soon after its release, the Redmi Note 4 redefined the hardware capabilities on an affordable handset . It looks and feels much more solid, with an attractive good-looking aluminium build, smooth performance and great battery life.

You get 64GB of storage, which is great for those who save a lot of data on phones. It is also the best performing phone in its segment too.

The only downside is its camera capability, which makes it rank below the Moto G5 Plus. Otherwise, its fingerprint sensor works well, and MIUI is a genuinely decent enhancement of the stock Android operating system.

Read the full review: Redmi Note 4 review

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 139.30 x 69.90 x 8.65mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 2/3/4GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Battery life

Fingerprint sensor

No fast charging

Android Marshmallow

The Redmi 4 was originally launched in China as the Redmi 4X and it comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of internal storage respectively. The Snapdragon 435 running at its heart makes it a decent performer for basic to moderate tasks.

For those who find it uneasy using a 5.5-inch screen and want a perfect alternate for a Redmi Note 4 or a Moto G5 Plus, the Redmi 4 can serve all your needs.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Moto G5

The best of Motorola's budget line

Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Octa-core 1.4 GHz | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB w/ microSD | Battery: 2,800mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great camera

Bright, crisp display

Plastic build

No NFC

With a Snapdragon 430 processor and 3GB of RAM, the Moto G5 does make some compromises, but provides decent day-to-day performance. Having the latest version of Android out-of-the-box makes it rare among its competitors.

The 13MP rear shooter is quite dependable for the sub-12k mark. If you want to be able to take good photos but can't afford to buy a high-end phone, this is a phone you should consider.

The missing fingerprint reader and a flush metal design is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor.

Read the full review: Moto G5

Honor 6X

Older but better

Weight: 162g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3340mAh | Rear camera: 12+2MP | Front camera: 8MP

Premium build

Impressive camera

No USB Type-C

Charges slowly

The Honor 6X was the first to bring a dual camera to the mid-range segment. Not just that, the camera onboard the 6X is a pretty good snapper while the slick metal unibody makes it feel like a premium smartphone.

The hardware is not as good as the Redmi Note 4, but still the closest than any other competition in this range. For those who want a good camera phone with premium build quality and decent performance, the Honor 6X is pretty good.

Read the full review: Honor 6X