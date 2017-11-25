The best cheap TV deals in the US on Black Friday 2017: 4K TVs for any budget

Shopping for the best cheap TV deals - especially on a day like Black Friday - can be an absolute nightmare. Some outlets, like Best Buy and Walmart, have exclusive screens that only they carry making comparing TVs next to impossible and spec sheets, while super useful for surface-level research, only tell so much.

Shopping for screens can be frustrating. But finding the best deal makes everything - all the hours of research and comparative shopping - well worth it.

Here's the good news: the days of scouring row-after-row of TV deals are over. We're here to help you find a great TV deal that's perfect for both your living room (or bedroom!) as well as for your wallet.And now that the Black Friday deals have officially started, there are some fantastic offers available.

All that being said, what you'll find below are a carefully curated list on a range of cheap (and some not cheap, but still heavily discounted) screens that our editors think you're really going to dig. But, because everyone has a different idea of what the ideal TV looks like, we've listed some small screens, some large screens and everything in between.

It's a real buyers market at this time of year, too. So go on, treat yourself.

Cheap 40-49 inch 4K TV deals:

Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart TV| Now $397 | Walmart

The Samsung 40-inch UN40MU6300 is one of our favorite mid-size affordable screens of 2017. Why? Well it's one of very few 40-inch models that offer 4K and HDR. Those are features you'll almost always find in 55-inch TVs and up, but it's great to find it here, too.

Hisense 43H7D 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV| $314 | Walmart

While it's not quite as good as Samsung's killer 40-inch screen, Hisense offers a decent quality 43-inch model that's a bit bigger and costs a bit less than Samsung's offering. Like Samsung's 40-inch model, you'll find Netflix, Amazon and many more apps on the TV itself - all in 4K HDR - meaning it's UHD streaming-capable right out of the box.

LG 43UJ6300 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV| Now $327 | Abt

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense model mentioned earlier, how about this discounted LG TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, Sling TV and Amazon Video. Was $549.

TCL 43S403 43" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku LED TV | Now $299 | BJs

If $327 isn't low enough for you, TCL is offering a screaming deal on its 43-inch 4K HDR TV - the 43S403. It's available this week at BJs (you know, the place where you buy groceries in bulk for parties ... and alcohol) for just $299.

LG 49UJ6300 4K UHD HDR Smart TV | Now $399 | Dell

It's just the 49-inch version of the UJ6300 we mentioned above, but man, $399 for a 49-inch 4K HDR TV? That's pretty awesome, even for Black Friday. There are a few different places you can find this deal - Dell being one, Kohl's being another - but while the latter requires you to go in-store to pick one up, Dell is letting you grab this deal from the leisure of your couch.

Sony Bravia XBR-49X900E 4K TV - now $898 (was $1,199)

I know, $900 is a lot to drop on a TV these days. It is. But when people ask what the best 49-inch screen of 2017 is, this is where I point them. With a 120Hz native resolution, 4K HDR and awesome motion smoothing tech crammed inside, there's no better value for the money than Sony's X900E series. Originally priced at $1,199, the screen is on sale now for $898.

TCL 49S405 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV - now $349 (was $479)

If $900 is a bit too much for you right now, but you still really want a 49-inch screen, you can't do much better than the TCL 49S405. It's 4K HDR compatible, plus it boasts Roku's super sleek, easy-to-use OS. On it, you'll find over 3,000 apps ready to install alongside may of your favorites like Netflix, Amazon, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu and more.

Samsung UN49MU6500 49-inch Curved 4K Smart TV | Now $497 | Abt If you want the chassis of your TV to look as cutting-edge as the 4K UHD pictures you see on it, Abt is offering an insane deal on a 49-inch curved 4K TV from Samsung. The model is the UN49MU6500 (I know, memorable, right?) and its performance is much, much better than its name.

Cheap 50-inch to 58-inch 4K TV deals:

Vizio M50-E1 M-Series 50-inch XLED 4K TV with SmartCast | Now $498 | Walmart

It wouldn't be a best TV round-up without at least one Vizio TV on here. This Black Friday, our top TV from the awesomely affordable TV manufacturer is this 2017 XLED 4K TV. Not only is it a 50-inch 4K HDR TV, but it comes with SmartCast built-in. That means, when it comes time to stream your favorite shows, it's as easy as finding what you want to watch on your phone or tablet and then casting it to the big-screen. Easy peasy.

Hisense 50H8C 50-inch 4K Smart TV | Now $379 | HSN

Hisense is really making a name for itself right now with some of the best cheap 4K TVs across multiple sizes. This 50-inch TV comes with a sweet 4K picture and Smart TV functions - all viewable in glorious HDR.

Samsung 55-inch curved 4K HDR TV - now $797 (was $1,599)

Curved screens have started to lose their momentum these last few years now that their novelty has started to wear off, but that doesn't mean they're out of the game completely. Take this stellar 55-inch Samsung screen. It has 4K HDR and can connect to your favorite devices but, best of all, it comes at a heavy $800 discount off its original MSRP.

LG 55-inch 4K TV - now $796 (was $1196): Looking for a more futuristic-looking screen? Top billing goes to LG's 55SJ8000 - a svelte 55-inch screen that's just as smart as it is cool-looking. It's currently going with a $400 discount compared to the original price of $1,196.

LG OLED55C7V 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV | Now $1,697 | Amazon

Yes, the SJ8000 is futuristic looking. Yes, it's under $1,000. And yes, it really is a steal at $800. BUT, if you know anything about TVs, you know OLED is where it's at. That being said, the best deal we could find on OLED this month is on the LG OLED55C7 - it's available at most retailers (including Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon) for $1,696. It's our top TV of 2017 and something you won't be disappointed with.

TCL 55P607 P-Series 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision | Now $599| Best Buy

BNot everyone can afford OLED as much as we wish they could. If you fall into that camp, and still want an incredibly high-performing TV, check out the TCL 55P607. It's our runner-up for best TV of 2017 and it's truly gorgeous. It features a 10-bit panel, 4K HDR plus Dolby Vision and Roku OS, all for under $600. It's the best deal of the holiday season, bar none.

Sony Bravia 55A1E 55-inch OLED HDR 4K TV | Now $2,498 | Abt

TOLED is the greatest TV display technology. It is. But it can be pretty pricey. LG's top OLEDs cost upwards of $10,000. One of Sony's best, on the other hand, is available this week at a crazy $2,500 discount. It's an OLED for 50% off the regular price! If that doesn't sell you on it, maybe our Sony OLED A1E review will.

Sony Bravia XBR-55X930E 4K HDR Smart TV | Now $1,498 | Amazon

Of course, Sony's OLED isn't the only awesome TV it sells in the 55-inch range - the X930E series is also pretty darn spectacular. It usually fluctuates on price, but right now the 55-inch version is on sale for $1,498 - around $500 off MSRP.

Cheap 60-85-inch 4K TV deals:

Sony 65-inch XBR-65X900E 4K HDR TV | Now $1,498 | Amazon

Turns out that the X900E series doesn't just have a great 55-inch TV, it has an awesome 65-inch TV in its midst as well. Why go for the X900E series over something, like, say, the 65-inch version of the X930E? Well, you can save around $500 going for the former over the latter. And $500 can go a long way during the holiday present-shopping season.

TCL 65C807 65-inch C-Series TV with Dolby Vision | Now $1,099 | Walmart

Here comes TCL again with an awesome deal, this time in the 65-inch range. To that end, the 65C807 rocks some of the same technology that makes the P-Series so awesome (4K HDR, 10-bit panel, Dolby Vision, Roku) but tacks on a more contemporary design style. It's on sale right now for $1,099.

Samsung 65-inch Q7F QLED TV - Now $2,199 (was $3,999)

QLED is a new technology, so you might not have heard about it before. To fill you in, Samsung is using quantum dots to create brighter, more colorful pictures that blow most traditional LCD-LED screens out of the water. If you feel like your TVs have been missing out on the full color range, this 65-inch TV is the one for you.

Sony KD70X690E 70-inch 4K HDR TV - Now $1,198 (was $1,999)

At first glance, this deal seems like it should be the clear winner of Black Friday. It's a 70-inch screen for $1,200! And while it certainly has its merits, this one comes with a slight caveat - the X690E is one of Sony's lower series. That doesn't mean it's bad, but it does mean that it comes with far less picture-enhancing technology than some of its peers like the X900E, X850E or X930E - all of which come in a fairly large 65-inch variation.

Sony XBR-75X900E 75-inch 4K HDR TV - Now $2,798 (was $3,498)

If you're looking to go big this holiday season but still somehow stay within a set budget, Sony's 75-inch X900E TV is your best bet. It blends performance and price, and while some 75-inch screens falter under their own opulence, Sony's X900E proves that even 75-inches of real estate isn't too much for it to handle. Oh, and it's $700 off. So that's cool, too.

Sony Bravia 75-inch 75Z9D LED HDR 4K TV | Now $6,895 | eBay

So, you're absolutely sure you can fit this in through the door? Will it get around the corner on the stairs? Serious questions that should be ignored in favor of owning this monstrosity. Buy it now and bask in its glory (you won't need any heating if you sit close enough). Consequences are for lesser beings. All this is a shorthand way of saying - this is a big, hulking, beautiful 4K TV.

More large screen TV deals

If you're after more seriously large TV deals, we should warn you, they don't come cheap. However, if you want to see some more large screen TV deals -we're talking about 70- to 100-inch TVs- we'd recommend heading over to Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon as they have tons of models in stock.

Haven't found the right cheap TV for you today? Bummer! Sorry we couldn't help. Maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TVs at your favorite retailers instead of perusing individual deals? If that's the case, it's all good. We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better look another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV deals at multiple stores.

The best cheap HD TV deals

If the 4K TV deals still look a bit expensive or you simply wont be needing 4K anytime soon, you can still get a great deal on a HD TV. After all, HD still has the picture to dazzle providing you're watching the right content on anything from Netflix to your PS4. Let's have a look at some of the best bargains this week.

LG 43-inch TV: down to $279 (was $349): we expect to many see more TVs like this come up over the next week so if this one's calling out to you, now's a good time to pick it up. It's a 43-inch TV with Full HD and webOS 3.5 for built-in streaming. All things considered, it's a pretty great deal. Available now at Walmart.View Deal