The best cheap US TV deals and sale prices - 4K TVs for less for February 2019

We've gone through the top retailers such as Amazon and Walmart to find the best cheap 4K TV deals that are available online. So if you're ready to upgrade to a 4K or smart TV or if you're just looking for bigger screen size with Ultra HD features, take a look at the highlights of the best TV sale prices below. Whether you're looking for an XL 4K TV to serve as the focal point of your home theater system, a modestly sized set for the bedroom or kitchen, or an entry level TV for the kids, you're sure to find something that meets your specifications and budget.
You will find all of our carefully curated deals below. We've divided them into three different size categories immediately after our pick for the best cheap TV deal of the week. These days you really don't have to pay much more to get a Ultra HD 4K set instead of an older-style HD one. If you're after the hottest tech in TV though, you may want to take a look at the cheapest OLED TV prices.
Whether you want a small TV with a price tag to match or something to show all the colors of the rainbow (and a few million more) with HDR, we've found plenty of options. Read on to find the TV you want at a great price!
TechRadar's cheap TV deal of the week
RCA RNSMU5036 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$699.99 $279.99 at Walmart
Save over $400 on the RCA 50-inch 4K TV that features smart capabilities. An excellent price for the size and features, this UHD smart TV allows you to access apps, pair your Bluetooth devices and use the TV as a music player.
Cheap TV deals (40-49 inch)
Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV
$330 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $50 on the Insignia 43-inch 4K TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in. Enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu in 4K Ultra HD picture quality.
Toshiba 49LF421U19 49-inch Smart Fire TV
$350 $249.99 at Amazon
Get the Toshiba 49-inch smart TV on sale for only $249.99 at Amazon. The Toshiba 49LF421U19 has Fire TV built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows on the home screen of your TV.
Samsung QN49Q6F 49-inch QLED 4K Smart TV
$1,099.99 $679 at Amazon
Get the Samsung 49-inch UHD TV on sale at Amazon for $674.46. That's over a $400 discount for this flat 49-inch TV that features a 360° design and offers Ambient mode so your TV will blend into your home decor.
JVC LT-49MA875 49-inch 4K Smart TV
$499.99 $299.99 at Walmart
Combining Smart TV capabilities with an HDR-equipped display, this midsize JVC TV will let you stream all your favorite content and look good doing it. Walmart's price has dropped even lower this week, and it's selling it for nearly half of what other stores charge.
Cheap TV deals (50-59 inch):
Sceptre X505BV-FSR 50-inch FHD LED TV
$349.99 $199.99 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget TV with basic features, then the Sceptre X505BV from Walmart is a great option. On sale for only $199.99, the FHD TV features 3 HDMI ports to allow streaming from other devices.
Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV
$380 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $80 on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in. You can stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the home screen and control your TV through Alexa.
Samsung UN50NU6900 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$599.99 $327.99 at Walmart
Right now you can get the Samsung 50-Inch TV on sale at Walmart for $327.99. That's over a $200 discount, and the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD Smart TV.
Sceptre 55-inch U550CV-U 4K TV
$399.99 $269.99 at Walmart
Not that long ago, we would never expect to see a 55-inch 4K TV for under $270 outside of a Black Friday doorbuster, yet here it is. You're not getting Smart features or HDR, but if you're looking for a basic midsize TV as your entryway into 4K, this is an inexpensive option.
Vizio D55x-G1 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$478 $379 at Walmart
Save $100 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.
LG 55-inch C8 OLED TV
$2,499 $1,749.99 at Amazon
Near the top of our list for the Best TVs of 2018, the 55-inch LG C8 OLED is a fantastic value. You get outstanding performance and a middle-of-the-road price - and this week it's $700 off the usual $2,499 list price.
Samsung UN55NU7100 55-inch Smart TV
$899.99 $597.99 at Walmart
A midsize Smart TV option, this 55-inch set is also a good gaming TV, as it features a mode designed precisely for that. Plus, it comes with HDR for a great picture. Best of all, it's more than $300 off the regular price.
View Deal
Samsung QN55Q6F Flat 55-inch 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV
$1,499.99 $858.97 at Amazon
Save over $500 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV at Amazon. The UHD TV features smart capabilities and the 360-degree design and clean cable solution offers a sleek, attractive look from every angle.
LG 55-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV
$1,896.99 $1,749.99 at Amazon
The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price.
Samsung UN55NU8000FXZA Flat 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$1,199.99 $885 at Amazon
Save over $300 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV at Amazon. This ultra-slim UHD offers smart capabilities and features Bixby Voice which allows you to stream and watch live TV shows with one universal remote and with voice assistance.
Samsung UN50NU7200 50-inch 4K Smart TV
$548 $447.99 at Walmart
Also includes $20 Vudu credit. Looking for a versatile name brand TV? This 50-inch Samsung has everything you need: Smart TV capabilities, HDR, game mode, and plenty of inputs. Plus, it comes with a $20 credit towards Walmart's VUDU streaming service. And it's over $100 off the list price.
JVC LT-58MA887 58-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV
$499.99 $309.99 at Walmart
Save $190 on the JVC 58-inch UHD TV at Walmart. A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the JVC offers four times the resolution than a Full HD 1080p screen.
Cheap TV deals (60-85 inch):
Vizio D60-F3 60-inch 4K Smart TV
$698 $498 at Walmart
Like most Vizio televisions, this one gives you a lot of bang for your buck. It comes with Chromecast built-in for Smart TV capabilities and is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant. Even better, it's over $100 off the list price.
Samsung QN65Q6FN FLAT 65-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
$2,199.99 $1,179.99 at Amazon
You can save over $1,000 on this 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung. The QLED TV features a 360° design with a clean cable solution so your TV will look sleek and crisp from every angle.
TCL 65S405 65-inch 4K Smart TV
$649.97 $519.97 at P.C. Richard & Son
TCL is known for delivering a lot of quality for not much money, and this 65-inch Roku TV is proof; it features Smart TV capabilities and an exceptional picture. Even better, right now P.C. Richard takes $150 off its list price.
Samsung UN65NU6900 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$1,099.99 $647.99 at Walmart
An excellent price for a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, the Samsung UN65NU6900 is on sale for $647.99 at Walmart. The UHD TV offers 4X the resolution of Full HD and features smart capabilities.
VIZIO D70-F3 70-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV
$998 $798 at Walmart
An excellent price for a 70-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the Vizio D70-F3 is currently on sale at Walmart for $798. That's a $200 discount, and the best price we've seen for this massive 4K HDR Smart TV.
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K Smart TV
$1,799.99 $1,147.99 at Amazon
Save over $500 on this top-rated Samsung UN65NU8500 4K Smart TV. The Curved NU8500 TV is equipped like its NU8000 Flat sibling but curved for premium viewing.
LG OLED65B8PUA 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV
$3,299 $2,296.99 at Walmart
Save over $500 on the top-rated LG 65-inch OLED TV at Walmart. This OLED TV features AI ThinQ technology which allows you to use voice control to pull up family photos, control light settings, check the weather and more all from your TV.
TCL 65S517 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
$1,099.99 $649.99 at Amazon
Get the TLC 65-inch 4K TV on sale at Amazon for $699.99. That's the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD TV that includes built-in Roku that allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows.
LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
$3,999.99 $3,196.99 at Walmart
The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness, and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality.
View Deal
Sony 65-inch 4K Smart Bravia OLED TV
$3,798 $2,998 at Walmart
The Sony XBR65A8F is a 65-inch OLED 4K TV that features 8-million self-illuminated pixels for crisp contrast and nearly perfect colors. Now's the ideal time to get this 4K TV after a massive $1000+ discount.
LG 75UK6570PUB 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$1,450.94 $1,199.99 at Amazon
Watch your favorite shows and movies on this massive LG 75-inch Smart TV that's on sale at Amazon for $1,199.99. That's the best price we've seen for the LG 75UK6570PUB that features AI ThinQ technology.
Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV
$1,799.99 $899.99 at Walmart
If size is of the utmost importance, here's an affordable 75-inch option. At this price, you won't get a lot of features, but you will get a lot of square-inches. Walmart is selling it for nearly half of its list price. The lack of a smart app for streaming hurts a little, but you could always pick up a cheap Fire TV Stick to go with it.
View Deal
More cheap TV sales:
Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TVs at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better look another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV deals at multiple stores.