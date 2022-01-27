Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals are live - Sony's 65-inch OLED TV slashed by $600

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals are live, which means you can snag a premium display at a record-low price so you can watch the big game in style. One of our favorite bargains is Sony's stunning 65-inch A8H OLED TV that's on sale for $2,899.99 (was $3,299.99). That's a massive $600 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich OLED display.



Perfect for the big game, Sony's A8H Series TV is loaded with premium features and provides a stunning picture with lifelike images thanks to the powerful X1 ultimate processor and OLED display. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels supercharged by the Pixel Contrast Booster, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV also features Game Mode for a super smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



If you're looking for more bargains, we've listed today's best Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, which include massive discounts from LG, Samsung, and Vizio.

Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Sony A8H 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Today's best Super Bowl TV deal from Best Buy is Sony's A8H OLED TV that's on sale for $1,899.99. Perfect for the big game - you're getting a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the OLED technology, plus you're getting Dolby Vision coupled with Dolby Atmos for an immersive home cinema experience.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung Q60A QLED TV (55-inch): $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Our cheapest Super Bowl TV deal is this Samsung 55-inch QLED TV on sale for just $599.99. A fantastic price for a QLED display, the Samsung set features the ultra-fast 4K Quantum processor, Quantum HDR for bright, bold colors, and a super sleek, thin design.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include LG's A1 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99 - $50 less than last week's price. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

LG UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch): $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - If you're looking a big-screen display under $1,000 in today's Super Bowl TV sales, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for $869.99. The LG display packs a powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Vizio H1 OLED TV (55-inch): $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy has this Vizio OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99, thanks to today's massive $300 discount. That's the best price we've found for the 55-inch display, which features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

LG C1 OLED (77-inch): $3,299.99 $2,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - One of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals is this massive 77-inch C1 OLED TV from LG that's on sale for $2,899.99. Perfect for watching the big game - the LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

