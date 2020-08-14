Best Buy goes all out on 3 day sale this weekend: cheap laptops, 4K TV deals and more

This weekend's Best Buy sales are going all out on a massive range of 4K TV deals, cheap laptops, headphones, tablets and smartwatches. You'll find big savings on a wide selection of tech right now, and we're bringing you all the best discounts right here. Hurry, though - these offers will only last until Sunday.

Highlights include a $100 discount on the Bose 700 headphones, bringing them down to just $299 - the cheapest price yet. Or, if you're after a new laptop you'll find a massive 17.3-inch HP with a powerful spec going for just $549.99 right now.

4K TV deals are also getting in on the action, with prices starting at just $269 for an Alexa-enabled Insignia display - or upgrade to a 55-inch Hisense with Google Assistant for just $299. If you're looking for the big screen treatment, however, this 70-inch LG is sitting at an unbeatable $599 price tag right now.

You'll find all the latest Best Buy sales just below, but we're also rounding up our favorite tech deals further below. If you're looking for more savings, however, check out the best back to school sales for top discounts on supplies for the new school year.

All the latest Best Buy sales

Best Buy sales: top laptop deals

Asus VivoBook 15 15.6-inch laptop: $599 $499.99 at Best Buy

There's a massive 512GB SSD hiding inside this Asus VivoBook 15 - an excellent amount of space for a $499 price tag. Not only that, but this super portable, lightweight computer is also packing a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

HP 17.3-inch laptop: $629.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This HP laptop offers up a massive 17.3-inch display, excellent if you're after the big screen treatment. That's helpful if you're going to be using multiple windows at a time, or you're after a better streaming experience. You're saving $80 on this laptop deal at Best Buy this week, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

This Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a far cry from the cheap laptops many associate with the Chrome OS operating system. Featuring an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD there's some decent power under the hood here, and you're also getting a 4K UHD display to top it all off.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,099 $949.99 at Best Buy

These small but mighty Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptops are popular right now and it's easy to see why. We've ranked them top in our lineup of the best gaming laptops, and this configuration features a brand new Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650 graphics and 8GB RAM.

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 14-inch 4K laptop: $1,599 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop in the Best Buy sales this weekend. That's a stunning offer on a machine packing a 10th generation i7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM and 32GB of Intel Optane memory as well.

Best Buy sales: top tablet deals

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet at Best Buy this week, dropping it back down to its lowest price yet. That's an excellent discount on the 8-inch HD tablet offering up a 12-hour battery life, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD) and USB-C charging.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $139.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The latest Amazon Fire tablet for kids is also on sale right now, with a $50 saving that matches an all-time low price we've only ever seen once before. You're paying a little more for the kids tablet here, as there's a bumper case included as well as a range of safety software features, access to the child-friendly Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service and a two year guarantee. You can upgrade to the 10-inch model for just $149.99 as well this week.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet yet, saving you $50 on the 10.1-inch 1080p device. With 32GB of storage on board you'll be able to store a few apps and files, but you can also expand that storage up to 512GB with a micro-SD card as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A - 32GB: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on this 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A in the Best Buy sales - an excellent reduction on the cheap but powerful tablet. This model is perfect for everyday browsing and streaming, but if you're looking for more onboard storage you'll find the 128GB model on sale for $249 with an $80 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Best Buy this week, dropping the price down to just $299.99. That's the cheapest this 2020 tablet has ever been, offering up a streamlined Samsung Galaxy Tab experience for a fraction of the price the fully fledged tablet usually goes for.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Best Buy sales: top TV deals

Insignia 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $349.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

This Alexa-enabled display packs some serious value into that $269 sales price. With 2160p resolution and some excellent smart tv features courtesy of Alexa, this is an excellent purchase for anyone on a smaller budget. Upgrade to 55-inches for $349.99, but if you're looking for a larger display, we'd really point you towards the Hisense below.

Hisense 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Hisense offers another budget option in the latest Best Buy sales. This one will run you an extra $20, but you're picking up a larger display with DTS Virtual X audio and the Google flavor of virtual assistants.

LG 70-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: $649.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

This is a massive display to find for just $599, so even though you're only saving $50 here - that's an extra $50 off an already impressive price. With a quad-core processor to keep everything sharp and Active HDR10 you're getting some premium features inside a huge display for an excellent price here.

Samsung Q60T 58-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

4K TV deal hunters will be well versed in the merits of the Samsung QLED range. Ultra-bright and super sharp these luxury TVs are much sought after. Best Buy has cut $100 off the price of this 58-inch display, making for an excellent discount this week.

Best Buy sales: headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Best Buy

Save $50 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Best Buy. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. Subsequently, they're a great buy but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest price.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $199.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are available for $229.99 in the Best Buy sales. The wireless headphones are available in six different color choices and feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.

Bose 700 - Arctic White | $399 $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut the price of the Glacier White Bose 700 headphones by $100 this week, bringing them down to their lowest price yet. With stunning active noise cancellation and that classic powerful Bose sound, you're getting an excellent deal on a premium set of cans here.

Best Buy sales: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Inspire HR: $99.95 $69.95 at Best Buy

This super cheap fitness tracker is perfect for those getting started with monitoring their exercise. Best Buy has cut $30 from the price of this streamlined wearable this week as well.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $179 at Best Buy

Save $20 on the Apple Watch Series 3 this week. Onboard you're still getting the latest iOS updates, as well as full suite of fitness tracking and music streaming apps, which makes it great value, despite being slightly older than the new Series 5's.



Samsung Galaxy Watch, 42mm: $259.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch this week at Best Buy. This is the original Samsung smartwatch, but it's still a powerful model and stuck around that $259 price right up until a few months ago. If you're after a larger smartwatch, you'll find the same $40 saving available on 46mm model bringing it down to $239.99.

You'll find plenty more cheap TV deals available this week, but we're also rounding up the best laptop deals going as well. Or if you're after something a little more flexible, you can also check out the latest iPad deals on sale right now.