Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch El Clasico online from anywhere

Having both suffered shock defeats in their last La Liga outings, the stakes have been raised for the first El Clasico of the new Spanish football season - arguably European football's most famous and bitterly contested rivalry. Read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream this weekend and more information including El Clasico 2020 dates.

Madrid were left stunned on Saturday after after Anthony Lozano’s first-half strike gave newly-promoted Cádiz a 1-0 win over last year's La Liga champions.

Later in the evening, Barcelona lost the chance to leapfrog Los Blancos at the top of La Liga, with Jaime Mata’s 56th-minute penalty giving Getafe an unexpected win over the Catalan giants - their first such result in nine years.

Live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid This clash between Spanish football's two biggest clubs kicks off at 4pm local time (CEST), making it a 3pm start in the UK. Full El Clasico live stream and TV viewing details are below - including ways to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE! Get yourself out to an early lead and watch the big match from anywhere by employing the services of a good VPN.

The ongoing saga surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barca appears to continue to be a distraction for the home side, with boss Ronald Koeman offering up that the Argentine star's performances "could be better" as he currently sees his hyper-talented side languishing mid-table.

There are also plenty of questions being asked about the form of another one of the club's big names, struggling striker Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has failed to score so far this season and blazed over the bar his side's best chance in their recent defeat against Getafe.

Madrid, meanwhile, come into the match third in La Liga's standing. Gaffer Zinedine Zidane has something of a selection headache, however, with injury concerns over Sergio Ramos, Martin Odegaard, Alvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard, Daniel Carvajal, and Mariano Diaz. For their part, Barca must make do without injured trio of defender Jordi Alba, first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and centre-back Samuel Umtiti.

Trust us when we say you don't want to miss a single second of this season's first El Clasico, so read on to discover how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream this Saturday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch El Clasico in the UK

La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for Saturday afternoon's big match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the UK. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media - but until October 1 it's available for FREE to Sky UK customers. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Better still, due to the current circumstances, the Saturday blackout rule has been temporarily lifted, meaning you can tune in to Saturday afternoon matches live on La Liga TV. Build-up for the game begins on the channel at 2pm BST, ahead of a 3pm BST kick-off. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.



How to watch a FREE Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream of El Clasico in the USA

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fubo offers a FREE 1-week trial, which essentially means you can watch El Clasico this weekend without paying a penny! Whatever option you choose, Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming coverage will start at 9.45am ET / 6.45am ET ahead of a 10am ET / 7am PT kick-off on Saturday, October 24. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: live stream El Clasico soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be shown in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. The game begins, as south of the border, at 10am ET / 7am ET. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or Fubo login all the same.

El Clasico live stream: how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia

If you fancy watching El Clasico Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster...beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny Its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more - console support is the only obvious outlier, but it's said to be "coming soon". This crucial clash at Camp Nou kicks off at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madid live stream in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand including this huge match Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there's no standalone beIN Sports subscription option. Kick-off time for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in New Zealand is 3am NZDT in the wee hours of Sunday, October 25.

There are two El Clasico encounters between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga each season - here are the dates for 2020/21.

Saturday, October 24: Barcelona vs Real Madrid a

Barcelona vs Real Madrid a Sunday, April 11: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Last season (2019/20), Madrid enjoyed the spoils of the rivalry, notching a victory in March earlier this year just before the world went into coronavirus lockdown.

December 18, 2019: Barcelona 0 - 0 Real Madrid

Barcelona 0 - 0 Real Madrid March 1, 2020: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Barcelona

Before that, Barcelona emerged with a 4-1 aggregate victory in the 2018/19 Copa del Rey semi-finals, Spain's most prestigious domestic cup competition.

However, it was all for nought as the Catalans lost to Valencia in the final.