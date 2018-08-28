Back to School 2018 sales: the best deals for tech supplies

School has already started in some parts of the US, but that doesn’t mean that the Back to School sales have ended for 2018. We are still updating this guide with all the latest and best deals on laptops, tablets, phones and even software below. Whether, you’re buying for a child just starting their education or you’re a college student looking to get ahead, there are price drops on some of the most popular tech this time of year.

Good news:if you were having trouble finding the best Back to School deals on what you’ll need for your (or your kid’s) upcoming school year, we here at TechRadar have your back.

TechRadar’s review experts took the time to curate a robust Back to School deals guide – updated daily – that shows the best discounts to propel you over the next few semesters.

Update: We found some of the last deals of the Back to School season, including the new Razer Phone at just $549, perfect for the little bouts of downtime in between classics. More Back to School deals are below.

We focused on top picks from US retailers like Apple, Amazon Walmart and Newegg. We even included a ton of fun tech ideas here, too, to help your dorm feel less like a dorm and more like home.

Here are the best Back to School deals we’ve seen to day and the lowest prices, based on our expertise and product testing.

Best Back to School sales for laptops and tablets

ASUS ZenBook Pro UX550VE | was $1,699 now $1,399 on Amazon

The Asus ZenBook Pro is one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy right now, and you can pick one with a 7th-generation Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $300 off on Amazon for a limited time. View Deal

ASUSPRO B9440UA-XS74 Business Laptop | was $1,299 now $899 on Newegg

This Asus Pro business laptop is thin, light and has no frills attached. If you're looking for a laptop that can get some work done, this should be one of your first choices. And, for a limited time, you can pick this up for a hefty discount on Newegg.View Deal

Buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and get free repair coverage and Microsoft Office using coupon "STUDENTBUNDLES"

Through September 19, if you buy one of these fantastic laptops for college students, you'll not only get three years of free onsite service, but also Microsoft Office Home and Student thrown in for good measure!

View Deal

ASUS VivoBook F510UA | was $599 now $509 on Amazon

If you're looking for a solid laptop that can reliably handle all your schoolwork without breaking a sweat, you should check this laptop out. With the Asus VivoBook F510UA's 8th-generation Intel processor, you'll be able to multitask like a pro.View Deal

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 | was $560 now $474 on Amazon

This attractive 2-in-1 laptop will be a great college companion, both for when you need to work and when you need to take a break. It features a 7th-generation Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.View Deal

ASUS ZenBook UX410UA | was $849 now $799 on the Asus Store

If you're looking for a light, stylish and powerful computer, look no further. The Asus ZenBook UX410UA rocks an 8th-generation Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, and you can score $50 off for a limited time. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro | was $1,159 now $799 on Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro is not only one of the best Windows tablets you can buy, but also one of the best laptops. And, now you can pick up the Core i5 model for a whopping 31% off!View Deal

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02 10.1inch | was $293.48 now $249.00 on Amazon

Chromebooks in schools are in right now, and so are 2-in-1 laptops. This one has a quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for a nice 16% off today.View Deal

ASUS VivoBook E203MA Ultra Thin Laptop | was $229.99 now $179 on Amazon

Asus is selling one of the most affordable Windows laptops, and it's 13% cheaper thanks to Back to School, with a dual-core Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14 | was $299.99 now $249 on Amazon

This is the ideal first laptop for kids and even college students who want a simple Chromebook at a good size. It's 12% today, making it a fetching Back to School deal.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 | was $219.99 now $195 on Amazon

This is one of the cheapest Chromebooks you can buy for your kids in 2018, with specs like a Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB RAM and a 16GB eMMC drive.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is $100 off

This 15.6-inch Full HD gaming laptop will power you through the rest of your schooling thanks to its Intel i7-7700HQ CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1060-6GB. It's VR ready, runs Windows 10 64-bit, and has a red backlit keyboard.View Deal

15.6-inch ASUS FX503VD Gaming Laptop | was $999 now $902 on Amazon

You can't go wrong touting a gaming laptop on campus because if it's fit to run games, it can also handle your productivity needs, from word processors to spreadsheets. Plus it can play Fortnight. View Deal

OMEN by HP 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | was $1,099 now $1,006 on Amazon

If you're looking for a laptop that'll get you through both work and play, look no further than the HP Omen 15, packed with an Intel Core i7-8750H, GeForce GTX 1050TI, 12GB RAM and a 128GB PCIE SSD. If you act fast, you can score an extra $100 off, too.View Deal

iBUYPOWER Elite Gaming Desktop | was $1,249 now $899 on Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best gaming PCs that will be able to handle anything you throw at it, you can pick up this iBUYPOWER Elite Gaming Desktop with a AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Radeon RX 580, 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD for 28% off on Amazon.View Deal

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus| now $184 at Amazon

So you want a tablet with a nice screen, but don't want to pay a lot of money? Enter the Lenovo Tab 4 Plus. It has a fingerprint scanner and an 8-inch 1,920 x 1,200 IPS display.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch, 32GB Tablet | was $549.99 now $449 at Amazon

The greatest iPad competitor out there is now on sale to rival Apple even more. It has a great screen and enough power to handle all of your tablet needs for several semesters.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" Refurbished | was $199 now $118 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap and effective way to consume some media in your downtime, you're in luck. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A features a gorgeous display and respectable specs, for just $118. Out of stock at the time of this writing.View Deal

Dorm ideas with Back to School sales

Seagate Backup Plus 2TB External Hard Drive | was $99 now $69 on Amazon

Are you planning on collecting a ton of photos and videos on your academic journey? If so, you might want to pick up this huge Seagate Backup Plus 2TB External Drive for a whopping $30 off on Amazon.View Deal

GoPro HERO5 Black | was $399 now $249 on Amazon

College can be crazy, so to make sure you capture all your wildest moments, you can pick up the GoPro HERO5 for just $300 on Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7 | was $799 now $497 on Amazon

Anyone can just go to college, but if you really want to capture all the precious memories the next four years will offer, you're going to want a great camera. Luckily, you can pick up the Panasonic Lumix G7 for a massive $300 off on Amazon.View Deal

Canon imageCLASS Monochrome Laser Printer | was $295 now $159 on Amazon

When you're in college, you're unfortunately going to have to do a ton of printing. Luckily, you can score this reliable Canon printer for just $160 on Amazon for a limited time.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Stealth | was $109 now $74 on Amazon

If you want to do some gaming in your downtime, but you don't want to keep your roommate awake while you're dominating the leaderboards, you should take a look at the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Stealth. You can even score a whopping 31% off!View Deal

Samsung T5 Portable SSD | was $129 now $99 on Amazon

If you're looking for a pocket-sized external storage device that can store all of your classwork quickly and securely, look no further than the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. Right now you can score a whopping 23% off of this speedy drive.View Deal

Google Wifi | was $129.99 now $99 on Amazon

This is our all-time favorite router and it's a great starter router for dorm life. It's a mesh router, meaning you can get a second or third to expand the range when you graduate to a nice big house one day.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Canceling Headphones | was $299.99 now $179 on Amazon

These noise canceling headphones will help you drown out the outside world and focus on the Mozart symphony that helps you study. Get this, it's cheaper for Back to School sales than Prime Day.View Deal

Sony MDRXB80BS/L Premium Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphone | was $149 now $97 on Amazon

If you're looking for a solid pair of Bluetooth headphones for the gym or your morning runs, it's hard to do better than these Sony Wireless Sports earbuds for 35% off.View Deal

49-Inch TCL Roku 4KTV | was $479.99 now $299 on Amazon

Want an inexpensive TV for your dorm – after all, what are you going to play the PS4 or Xbox One you're bringing to college? This is one of our favorite because of its simple software and value.View Deal

ViewSonic PRO7827HD 1080p HDMI | was $799 now $499 on Amazon

The easiest way to get a big screen television into a dorm is to project it into your wall. Take down the posters and make way for the biggest screen you and your roommate can afford at $500.View Deal

Mophie Wireless Charge Pad | was $59 now $43 on Amazon

If you're looking to cut down on all the cables cluttering up your dorm room, a wireless charger is a great choice -- as long as you have a phone that supports it. Right now you can pick up the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad for a substantial 20% off.View Deal

Accell 3-Outlet Travel Surge Protector | $19.99 on Amazon

This compact surge protector gives you three outlets and two USB ports without taking up too much space in your backpack. It's a great way to get extra ports without spending too much money.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner: was $499, now $399 on Amazon

Clean your dorm already, but do it with one of our favorite vacuums. Yes, it's expensive, but less so today, and it will be one you hang onto for several years to come.View Deal

Best phones with Back to School sales

Razer Phone | was $699 now $549 on Amazon

The idea of a 'gaming phone' might seem ridiculous, at first, but once you play your favorite mobile games on this device in between classes, you're not going to go back. Especially now that you can get $150 off on Amazon right now.

Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB | was $449 now $289 at Amazon

The Motorola Moto Z Play is a fantastic budget phone, and will get you though anything life has to throw at you. And, for the Back to School season, you can score a massive 32% discount, making it an even more budget-friendly option.View Deal

Essential Phone in Halo Gray | was $499 now $309 on Amazon

The Essential Phone is one of the best phones out there right now if you're trying to save a few bucks, without sacrificing too many features. And, the good news is that it's even cheaper, you can score $170 off on AmazonView Deal

LG G6 (Prime Exclusive) | was $699.99 now $379.99 on Amazon

Last year's LG G6 just keeps dropping in price, and it's down to 46% in time for Back to School sales. This Prime Exclusive phone comes with 32GB of internal storage and the deal applies to Black only.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unlocked| was $949 now $769 on Amazon

Take notes using last year's stellar Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. It has an S Pen stylus for serious notes and a GIF maker for goofing off in class. It's cheaper today, though the Note 9 is coming soon.View Deal