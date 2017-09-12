Aussies can get a hands-on play with the Galaxy Note 8 before its official release

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most anticipated and talked about handsets of the year, so chances are that many of you are already exploring the possibility of picking one up when it's released on September 22, 2017.

That said, given the phone's enormous size and the added functionality that comes with the S Pen stylus, you'll probably want to get your hands on it before taking the (rather expensive) plunge.

Thankfully, Samsung is giving Aussies the opportunity to do just that, with the announcement that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available for the general public to play with at selected retail and operator stores from later this week.

And, if you're the 'look but don't touch' type, you can get your peepers on Samsung's latest flagship even earlier, with three of Samsung's Experience Stores and 24 of its Samsung Studio locations putting the handset on display from today.

The actual locations that will be showing the phone haven't been specified, so you may need to call ahead before you head over to your nearest Samsung store or studio.